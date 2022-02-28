World

Thousands supporting Ukraine rally in Washington DC, urge US to help more

Washington – Thousands of pro-Ukraine protesters marched on the White House on Sunday, demanding that the United States take additional steps to help Ukraine in the wake of last week’s Russian aggression.

“First, I want all civilized nations to come together and separate Russia from Swift,” Yana Maksimova told Gadget Clock. Second, “help close the sky” and third, “spread the word because it’s just the beginning of World War III, and we don’t want that to happen.”

Thousands of Ukrainian supporters marched on the White House

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Others echoed Makismova, urging the United States to “close the skies” and provide a complete Russian “blockade” to provide humanitarian and military assistance.

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it would immediately suspend financial transactions of Russian central bank assets. The embargo effectively seizes any assets held by Americans.

The move follows a series of sanctions imposed by the Biden administration last week targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, other members of Russia’s Security Council, Russian banks, financial institutions and the elite.

Russia, Ukraine meet for talks; Russia Shell, Ukraine’s second largest city: live update

However, protesters, many of whom had families in Ukraine, felt that President Biden’s actions were not enough.

Children hold a sign outside the White House during pro-Ukrainian protests

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

“It’s a fight between good and evil, and sanctions are not enough to protect the good,” one protester told Gadget Clock.

Ukrainian-Americans protest outside White House, calling on United States to do more to help Ukraine

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Ukraine needs help to “fight the most aggressive country in the world,” said another Ukrainian-American.

Thousands of pro-Ukraine protesters gathered in Washington, D.C., demanding more support for the Biden administration.

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Many supporters have told Gadget Clock that they are concerned about the safety of their families.

“My family is still in western Ukraine,” Nazar Kinik told Gadget Clock. “I have a girlfriend. They’re hiding in the basement. They’re scared.”

A protester named Nazar, with family and friends still in Ukraine, told Gadget Clock that the United States needed help. "The sky is closed"

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Tears welled up in Irina Goekhman’s face as she spoke to Gadget Clock.

“My family, my friends have all been attacked,” he said. “We just want people to know what’s going on, to help us, to protect our families.”

Ukrainian-Americans hold a huge Ukrainian flag in Washington, DC

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Andrew Yakimenko, a Ukrainian-American, said his family was “hiding in bunkers. They’re bombing the city, the kids, everyone.”

