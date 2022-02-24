World

Thousands urge Congress to condemn imprisonment of Canadian pastor who addressed trucker protest

First in Fox: A Canadian pastor who has spent the past two weeks in solitary confinement after delivering a speech on the anti-vaccine mandate Freedom Convoy blockade on the U.S.-Canada border has signed a letter to thousands of Congressmen protesting the imprisonment.

Pastor Arthur Pavlovsky is being held in solitary confinement at the Calgary Remand Center for 23 hours a day. By

Pavlovsky was arrested for the fifth time since the February 7 epidemic, four days after a 20-minute delivery. Speech To the truckers in Alberta Coutts, he called on them to “hold the line” against the government’s excesses without resorting to violence.

Pavlovsky also described the parallels he saw between the independence convoy and Poland’s solidarity movement in the 1980s, which eventually led to the liberation of his homeland, despite a crackdown by his communist government.

Pavlovsky was eventually charged with a count of “wickedness”, a count of “blocking vital infrastructure” and a count of violating a bail condition for “not maintaining peace,” which was related to the probationary conditions under which he was placed. October after his arrest following his visit to the United States.

A Crown prosecutor alleges that Pavlovsky’s speech was an “extreme threat to violence” to truck drivers. CBCAlthough Pavlovsky explicitly told truck drivers not to resort to violence Video His comments.

‘He was refused water’

Pavlovsky made the first International title Last April when he drove the armed police out of his sanctuary when they tried to visit it COVID-19 Consent during an Easter service.

The scene was captured in a video in which he referred to Canadian police as the Gestapo.

After disobeying court orders and continuing church services, Pavlovsky has faced repeated dramatic arrests, including in the middle of a busy highway and in the middle of the street. Tarmac Calgary International Airport.

READ Also  Lawmakers urge Biden to get congressional approval before stationing US troops in Ukraine

Last summer, he conducted a speech tour across the United States, meeting with lawmakers and warning a large audience that Western governments are increasingly in line with communist rule. Poland He fled as a young man.

Pavlovsky’s family alleges he has Is badly treated In prison since his recent arrest, especially during the first few days of his imprisonment.

Canadian clergy rebuke Trudeau for calling for emergency law, other ‘oppressive measures’

Pavlovsky’s son Nathaniel Pavlovsky said, “What he said was about a day and a half, he was denied water for about two days.”

Pastor Artur Paolowski was arrested by Calgary police in the middle of a highway on May 8, 2021, on his way home from church. (Courtesy Arthur Pavlovsky TV)

Pastor Artur Paolowski was arrested by Calgary police in the middle of a highway on May 8, 2021, on his way home from church. (Courtesy Arthur Pavlovsky TV)

“He was described as a dog’s canal, but it was like a cage, like you have in a police van; a really thin, small cage with very little ventilation. So he was kept in one. . “

Nathaniel Pavlovsky told Gadget Clock Digital that in addition to rejecting flowing water, his father was repeatedly searched for drugs and his Bible was confiscated, a claim supported by Pavlovsky’s lawyer, Sarah Miller.

Thousands of churches warn of ban on new Canadian ‘conversion therapy’

Miller said of his client, “I think he’s facing some challenges because of who he is.”

‘We fight whatever you fear’

A spokeswoman for Alberta’s acting justice minister and solicitor general Sonia Savage, who maintains jurisdiction over provincial correctional facilities, told Gadget Clock Digital that privacy laws prohibit her office from providing information about certain detainees in Alberta.

Vigilance planned at the Canadian Consulate in the United States to protest the imprisonment of the priest who preached the Independence Caravan

The spokesman maintained that all cells had proper airflow, flowing water and access to food and drink. He said prisoners could request the Bible, the Koran and other religious texts.

Artur Pawlowski 2

(Pastor Arthur Pavlovsky was arrested by Calgary Police in the middle of a highway on his way home from church on May 8, 2021. (Courtesy Arthur Pavlovsky TV))

READ Also  Lyft says it is investigating New York City rider's viral claim of 'attempted kidnapping'

The spokesman went on to explain how, since March 2020, COVID-19 prevention measures have been put in place for detainees to be separated for 14 days, after which they can join the general population if they test negative for COVID-19.

Pavlovsky’s supporters gathered peacefully under surveillance at various Canadian consulates in the United States last Tuesday to protest his treatment. More peaceful protests are planned in the US State Capitol and consulates on February 26, “We fight what you fear.” Pavlovsky’s next bail hearing is set for March 11.

‘God allowed me to stay here’

According to regularly updating his family from prison and posting on his Facebook page, Pavlovsky thanked his supporters for their prayers and described how his fellow inmates were searching for him for spiritual guidance.

“I can feel your prayers, and they keep me strong,” the priest said Monday. “God has allowed me here to be a witness to the whole world, to show you what happens when you expel God from your nation. Injustice, injustice, abuse of power, and corruption are rampant.

The wife of a jailed Canadian priest says: ‘This is not the country I grew up in’

“God has allowed me here to be a witness to the whole world, to show what happens when you expel God from your nation. Injustice, injustice, abuse of power, and corruption are rampant.”

– Pastor Arthur Pavlovsky

“I came here to witness the prisoners,” he continued. “I have witnessed them most personally and become one of them, and because of that, I have been blessed with the opportunity to tell them about Jesus every day. In the end, to be able to do it, it’s all worth it.”

When he was first taken prisoner on February 7, Pavlovsky fasted for three days, based on biblical tradition, to expose the evil of his nation. Since then, Pavlovsky has been going through a 21-day ‘Daniel’s fast’, through which he seeks answers from God.

READ Also  San Diego Plane Crash: Airplane crashes in El Cajon, California, authorities report no survivors

“Every day I have the opportunity to preach. God told me to go to the prisoners, and I did. The prisoners stopped at my window to listen to advice and to pray. I am fasting on my 14th day without food and I am standing firm,” he added. Has done.

