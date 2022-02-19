World

Threat of Russia invasion looms, Congress divided on sanction strategy

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Threat of Russia invasion looms, Congress divided on sanction strategy
Written by admin
Threat of Russia invasion looms, Congress divided on sanction strategy

Threat of Russia invasion looms, Congress divided on sanction strategy

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Top U.S. and NATO officials have warned that Russia may be planning to invade Ukraine in the coming days, but U.S. lawmakers are divided over whether the White House’s tough sanctions are working as a deterrent.

“I can’t imagine why President Biden would go ahead and not take action,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Ten. Told Gadget Clock on Saturday. “He appears to be waiting for things to escalate, to lose his life, to damage his property.”

Russia’s ‘strongest’ sanctions against its big banks: US longest-serving diplomat

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) questions Adam Moser, head of Instagram, during a hearing on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) questions Adam Moser, head of Instagram, during a hearing on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.
(Drew Anger / Getty Images)

The senator, who sits on the Armed Services Committee, argued that “sanctions work.”

“One of the things he could have done was to remove Russia from the Swift international banking system. It would be appropriate to hit those banks,” he argued.

A day after Blackburn’s remarks, Dalip Singh, deputy national security adviser to the international economy, told reporters that removing Russia from the Swift banking system if Russia invaded Ukraine would probably not be part of the “initial” sanctions package.

“We have other strict measures that we can take that our allies and partners are willing to take the lockstep with us, and that do not have the same spillover effect,” he said. “But we will always monitor these options, and we will revise our judgments over time.”

The Kremlin has been pushing for Russia’s removal from the international banking system for months as it escalates its aggression against Kiev.

SWIFT allows global banks to communicate securely and efficiently with each other, and facilitates the transfer of “trillion dollar cross-border payments” according to Radio Free Europe – effectively disconnecting Russia from the top financial networks.

February 19, 2022, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, taking part in a military exercise for civilians conducted by veterans of the Ukrainian National Guard Azov Battalion. REUTERS / Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

February 19, 2022, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, taking part in a military exercise for civilians conducted by veterans of the Ukrainian National Guard Azov Battalion. REUTERS / Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

READ Also  Michigan Shooting Suspect Faces Murder and Terrorism Charges

However, not everyone in Congress agreed that it was the right thing to do to hit Russia with immediate approval.

A bipartisan bill, dubbed the “mother of all sanctions,” would impose immediate sanctions on Russian officials, as well as additional fines if Moscow attacked Kiev.

Pelosi says Putin will pay without invading Ukraine: You can’t “threaten the world and walk away”

But despite support from both Republicans and Democrats, the bill has been crippled in the upper house, with the Biden administration resisting an attack on Russia and the GOP calling for tougher action.

Instead, the Senate on Thursday decided to introduce a resolution – which is not legally binding – to show its united front against Russian aggression.

Sen. Mike Rounds, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committee, told RSD, Gadget Clock that the move was “symbolic.”

“The message we’re trying to send right now is that we believe sanctions can make him think twice. But we’ve crossed that point,” he said.

Now they want to “make it very clear to Mr. Putin that his long-term spending is going to be detrimental to his long-term effectiveness.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 14, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 14, 2022.
(Getty Images via Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP)

Rounds said the sanctions would be tough on European allies and the US business community, but said it would be “disastrous for Russia and Mr Putin and his friends.”

Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Matt Cartwright, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, backed the White House’s strategy of threatening to impose sanctions on Putin’s head.

READ Also  Update on KN-95 mask and at-home COVID test kit distribution in Albany

Pentagon spokesmen say the threat of sanctions on Russia has a “deterrent effect”, but acknowledged the attack could be “days away.”

Cartwright told Gadget Clock: “It’s clear that President Biden is purposefully vague about what the exact details of the sanctions will be.” “[Putin] Evil wants to return to the empire.

“He thinks – like many of his predecessors – like a game of chess. You tell him exactly what sanctions you’re going to impose – he’s going to count them. He’ll have time to evaluate if he can hold that burden,” he added. Done

Cartwright echoed remarks made by NATO and US lawmakers attending the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, saying Putin’s aggression had only strengthened the relationship he had hoped to weaken.

The Pennsylvania Democrat said he “did not rely on the determination of the Ukrainian people.” “These people are ready to fight … and they are going to hit Russia.”

Cartwright further argued that Putin was probably not expecting the unity that NATO has shown during this crisis, given its “turmoil” over the past few years.

“They are standing shoulder to shoulder,” he said. “They are lined up on the border with Ukraine.”

About 450 cadets from the Odessa State University of Internal Affairs, the Odessa Military Academy and the Ukrainian Navy Institute formed the Ukrainian Coat of Arms on February 19, 2022 in Odessa, southern Ukraine, to show unity. Gimanov / AFP photo)

About 450 cadets from the Odessa State University of Internal Affairs, the Odessa Military Academy and the Ukrainian Navy Institute formed the Ukrainian Coat of Arms on February 19, 2022 in Odessa, southern Ukraine, to show unity. Gimanov / AFP photo)

If Putin violates Ukraine’s sovereignty, NATO not only promises serious economic hardship, but also deploys thousands of troops in Poland and Romania to protect neighboring NATO countries.

READ Also  Biden Administration Plans to Expand Covid Vaccine Production

The Pennsylvania Democrat says NATO’s biggest concern is that Putin will not stop with Ukraine if he wants to reunite the former Soviet Union.

But Cartwright further argued that the uncertainty between the threat of a dysfunctional Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the threat of massive approval could make Putin realize that he “bit more than he chewed.”

#Threat #Russia #invasion #looms #Congress #divided #sanction #strategy

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment