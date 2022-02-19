Threat of Russia invasion looms, Congress divided on sanction strategy



Top U.S. and NATO officials have warned that Russia may be planning to invade Ukraine in the coming days, but U.S. lawmakers are divided over whether the White House’s tough sanctions are working as a deterrent.

“I can’t imagine why President Biden would go ahead and not take action,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Ten. Told Gadget Clock on Saturday. “He appears to be waiting for things to escalate, to lose his life, to damage his property.”

The senator, who sits on the Armed Services Committee, argued that “sanctions work.”

“One of the things he could have done was to remove Russia from the Swift international banking system. It would be appropriate to hit those banks,” he argued.

A day after Blackburn’s remarks, Dalip Singh, deputy national security adviser to the international economy, told reporters that removing Russia from the Swift banking system if Russia invaded Ukraine would probably not be part of the “initial” sanctions package.

“We have other strict measures that we can take that our allies and partners are willing to take the lockstep with us, and that do not have the same spillover effect,” he said. “But we will always monitor these options, and we will revise our judgments over time.”

The Kremlin has been pushing for Russia’s removal from the international banking system for months as it escalates its aggression against Kiev.

SWIFT allows global banks to communicate securely and efficiently with each other, and facilitates the transfer of “trillion dollar cross-border payments” according to Radio Free Europe – effectively disconnecting Russia from the top financial networks.

However, not everyone in Congress agreed that it was the right thing to do to hit Russia with immediate approval.

A bipartisan bill, dubbed the “mother of all sanctions,” would impose immediate sanctions on Russian officials, as well as additional fines if Moscow attacked Kiev.

But despite support from both Republicans and Democrats, the bill has been crippled in the upper house, with the Biden administration resisting an attack on Russia and the GOP calling for tougher action.

Instead, the Senate on Thursday decided to introduce a resolution – which is not legally binding – to show its united front against Russian aggression.

Sen. Mike Rounds, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committee, told RSD, Gadget Clock that the move was “symbolic.”

“The message we’re trying to send right now is that we believe sanctions can make him think twice. But we’ve crossed that point,” he said.

Now they want to “make it very clear to Mr. Putin that his long-term spending is going to be detrimental to his long-term effectiveness.”

Rounds said the sanctions would be tough on European allies and the US business community, but said it would be “disastrous for Russia and Mr Putin and his friends.”

Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Matt Cartwright, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, backed the White House’s strategy of threatening to impose sanctions on Putin’s head.

Cartwright told Gadget Clock: “It’s clear that President Biden is purposefully vague about what the exact details of the sanctions will be.” “[Putin] Evil wants to return to the empire.

“He thinks – like many of his predecessors – like a game of chess. You tell him exactly what sanctions you’re going to impose – he’s going to count them. He’ll have time to evaluate if he can hold that burden,” he added. Done

Cartwright echoed remarks made by NATO and US lawmakers attending the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, saying Putin’s aggression had only strengthened the relationship he had hoped to weaken.

The Pennsylvania Democrat said he “did not rely on the determination of the Ukrainian people.” “These people are ready to fight … and they are going to hit Russia.”

Cartwright further argued that Putin was probably not expecting the unity that NATO has shown during this crisis, given its “turmoil” over the past few years.

“They are standing shoulder to shoulder,” he said. “They are lined up on the border with Ukraine.”

If Putin violates Ukraine’s sovereignty, NATO not only promises serious economic hardship, but also deploys thousands of troops in Poland and Romania to protect neighboring NATO countries.

The Pennsylvania Democrat says NATO’s biggest concern is that Putin will not stop with Ukraine if he wants to reunite the former Soviet Union.

But Cartwright further argued that the uncertainty between the threat of a dysfunctional Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the threat of massive approval could make Putin realize that he “bit more than he chewed.”