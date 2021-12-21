Threat to the environment of the Himalayas

Anand Bharadwaj

The Himalayas cover 1.3 percent of the country’s forests. The Himalayas are a region of dense and unlimited biodiversity. This place is home to thousands of rare species of fauna and flora, which is spread over an area of ​​​​about 5.7 lakh square kilometers. The Himalayan Mountains, its ecosystem, wildlife, precious flora are invaluable natural wealth of our country. The environment of our country is balanced only because of Himalayas. A research by the National Institute of Hydrology Roorkee has revealed that the environment of the Himalayas is changing rapidly. Today the environmental condition of the Himalayas is extremely sensitive.

According to NIH scientists, the timing of rain and snowfall in the Himalayas has changed in 20 years. Due to the melting of Himalayan glaciers, the process of formation of lakes has also started. Human activities and pollution have affected the environmental health of Himalayas. Indiscriminate felling of trees and land in the name of development, continuous exploitation of invaluable natural wealth from forests has become a threat to the Himalayan environment. Today the entire biodiversity of the Himalayan region is also under threat. There are many reasons for this. Continuous exploitation of Himalayan forests, frequent uncontrolled fires there, melting of glaciers due to rise in temperature, large scale loss or disappearance of biodiversity, drying up of many big rivers etc.

Apart from this, the depleting groundwater sources, the hollowing of mountains in the name of development, the garbage and pollution spread by humans from above are dangerous for the environmental health of the Himalayas. Poor forest management and lack of awareness among the people are also the reasons for the threat to the Himalayan environment. Construction of big buildings and widening of roads in the name of development. The mountains have become so weak due to the indiscriminate felling by explosives that they tend to collapse or collapse when there is little rain.

In the higher Himalayan regions, more than 50 glaciers are shrinking due to environmental and climate change. Shrinking glaciers will have a direct impact on the Himalayan flora and fauna, forests as well as crop plants in the lower Himalayan regions and people living in the Himalayan region. Apart from this, the whole country will not remain untouched by its effect. Therefore, measures have to be found in time to save the glaciers from shrinking. The biodiversity of the Himalayan region is under threat due to global warming. The changing environment and ecosystem of the Himalayas can be the reason for the shortage of air, water and food for our coming generation.

Climate change, melting of glaciers, changes in the cycle of rainfall and snowfall, rising sea level, is going to create a new crisis in front of the whole world. Dealing with such a situation would be really challenging for a human being. We have forgotten that if the Himalayas are not safe, then we and our future generations also cannot be safe.

Therefore, it is the responsibility of all of us to keep the Himalayas safe and secure. The natural beauty and biodiversity of the Himalayas are more important to us than the Himalayan environment is good. The protection of Himalayas will be possible only when we all understand the importance of Himalayas and the benevolence of Himalayas. Along with the local people, our future generations, especially the youth, will also have to be aware of the conservation of the Himalayas and will have to go ahead and work for its benefit.