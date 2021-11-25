Threatening e-mail was sent to BJP MP Gautam Gambhir from Pakistan, the sender was identified

Delhi Police has got a big success in the case of e-mail sent to BJP MP Gautam Gambhir threatening to kill him.

The man who sent an e-mail threatening to kill cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has been identified. Delhi Police engaged in the investigation of the whole case has got a big success. This threatening e-mail has been sent to BJP MP Gambhir from Pakistan and this e-mail was sent from the account of a youth named Shahid Hameed.

It is being told that Delhi Police had sought information from Google in this regard. Delhi Police had also sought IP address information from Google. Delhi Police has been informed by Google that this e-mail has been sent from Pakistan. Its IP address is also of Pakistan. Delhi Police is investigating the whole matter. However, other agencies are also keeping an eye on it.

Security beefed up outside Gambhir’s house

Earlier, Delhi Police personnel were deployed outside Gautam Gambhir’s house after Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir had told that he had received death threats from ‘ISIS Kashmir’. The BJP MP had received threats from an email id named ISIS, Kashmir, in which it was said that he and his family would be killed. On receiving this threatening e-mail, Gaurav Arora, the personal secretary of the BJP MP, gave a written complaint to the Central Delhi Police.

Gautam Gambhir, who was part of the team that won the Cricket World Cup in 2011, had joined the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He came to the Lok Sabha from East Delhi on a BJP ticket. Gautam Gambhir is counted as an outspoken leader.

Recently he had surrounded Navjot Singh Sidhu when Punjab Congress President called Pakistan PM Imran Khan as ‘big brother’. Gautam Gambhir had said that India has been fighting against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism since years and in such a situation it is ‘shameful’ by Sidhu to call the PM of a ‘terrorist country’ his elder brother.