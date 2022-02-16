World

Threats force Ottawa cafe owner to close business after name appears in hacked list of Freedom Convoy donors

Tammy Giuliani, owner of the Stella Luna Gelto Cafe in Ottawa, Canada, was forced to close his business after a threatening attack on an Ottawa trucker convoy protesting his coronavirus ban.

Giuliani has donated $ 250 to the Independence Convoy through the fundraising platform GiveSendGo. After the site suffered data breaches, Giuliani’s contributions were made public and his restaurant began receiving phone calls threatening vandalism and violence.

Giuliani told the Ottawa Citizen: “We received a call from the party saying, ‘We’re getting a phone call here.’ “I said, ‘What’s going on?’ And they said, ‘They are threatening to throw bricks through our windows. They are threatening to come and take us away. ‘ We said, ‘Lock the door and we’ll find out what’s going on.’

Ottawa Freedom Convoy: Set Up Free Legal Hotline to Assist Nonprofit Truck Drivers

The Canadian trucker convoy has been headlining for weeks as truckers protest COVID-19 Vaccines are mandatory in the Ottawa capital. Truckers have parked in the densely populated Ottawa area and are constantly blowing their horns.

A sign outside a restaurant in downtown Ottawa is asking for proof of vaccination

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Giuliani was enthusiastic about his support for the convoy, writing in the now-leaked GiveSendGo message, “Now I pay you $ 250 and carry food for truckers every day. Thank you for continuing to fight for Canadians in this country.”

However, Giuliani withdrew his support in an interview with Ottawa Citizen, saying the convoy had become something he no longer supported.

“When a group of people first decided they would travel across the country to spread the message of solidarity, it seemed like a beacon of hope for small businesses like ours,” Giuliani told Citizen. “It’s no surprise that small businesses are on the edge. Families are at risk of losing their livelihood. I’m a sucker for the grassroots.”

“In our wildest dreams we never expected what happened over the last few weeks,” he said. “None of us expected what it turned out to be and we certainly don’t forgive it.

“Looking back, it was a bad verdict, but does that mean people have the right to threaten our workers? Does it mean we have the right to threaten to throw bricks through the windows and threaten my family? We have done wrong. Who can? It is expected?” “

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau arrives at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on February 14, 2022.

The Justice Center for Constitutional Freedom, a legal non-profit charity, has announced plans to create a network of defense lawyers to assist anyone. Canadian Truckers are protesting peacefully against the coronavirus ban and the vaccine mandate. ”

“Anyone involved with the Ottawa Freedom Convoy protest may face questions about arrest, property confiscation or criminal law, they can talk to a lawyer without charge,” the center wrote in a statement to Gadget Clock.

