Three ‘beloved’ snow leopards died of Covid complications at Nebraska zoo.

Lincoln, Neb. Three snow leopards have died at the zoo here due to complications related to covid-19, despite staff trying to restore their health after testing positive for the virus about a month ago, according to zoo announcements.

Lincoln Children’s Zoo mourned the deaths of Ranny, Everest and Makalu in a Facebook post on their official page on Friday evening, saying the mountain cats were “beloved by our entire community inside and outside the zoo.”

“This loss is truly heartbreaking and we are all mourning together,” the statement said.

The snow leopard was not the only animal to be infected with the virus in the facility. The Lincoln Children’s Zoo published a statement on October 13 stating that the Snow Leopard and Sumatran tigers had “tested positive for the virus that causes Covid-19.”

After the zoo observed “symptoms consistent with the virus in Felids, which may include respiratory illness,” the zoo collected nasal swabs and fecal samples. The zoo said it was treating snow leopards and tigers with “steroids and antibiotics to prevent secondary infections,” but did not say whether their animals had been vaccinated.