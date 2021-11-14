Three ‘beloved’ snow leopards died of Covid complications at Nebraska zoo.
Lincoln, Neb. Three snow leopards have died at the zoo here due to complications related to covid-19, despite staff trying to restore their health after testing positive for the virus about a month ago, according to zoo announcements.
Lincoln Children’s Zoo mourned the deaths of Ranny, Everest and Makalu in a Facebook post on their official page on Friday evening, saying the mountain cats were “beloved by our entire community inside and outside the zoo.”
“This loss is truly heartbreaking and we are all mourning together,” the statement said.
The snow leopard was not the only animal to be infected with the virus in the facility. The Lincoln Children’s Zoo published a statement on October 13 stating that the Snow Leopard and Sumatran tigers had “tested positive for the virus that causes Covid-19.”
After the zoo observed “symptoms consistent with the virus in Felids, which may include respiratory illness,” the zoo collected nasal swabs and fecal samples. The zoo said it was treating snow leopards and tigers with “steroids and antibiotics to prevent secondary infections,” but did not say whether their animals had been vaccinated.
This summer, zoo animals began getting an experimental covid vaccine developed by New Jersey-based veterinary drug company Zoetis.
According to the latest statement, the tigers of Lincoln Zoo were seen pulling. “The Sumatran tigers, Axel and Kumar, have fully recovered from their illness,” the zoo said.
Cases of covid infection in zoo animals have been reported across the US, including the world’s first two spotted hyenas where the virus was found among other animals infected at the Denver zoo. Other recently reported cases include tigers in Omaha, Neb; African lions in St. Louis, snow leopards, jaguars and tigers, and lions in Honolulu.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says animals are less likely to be infected with Covid-19, but people can also spread the virus in them, and cases in zoo pets and animals have been documented worldwide.
The Lincoln Children’s Zoo, famed as a family destination where children can get close to animals, has more than 40 endangered species, including more than 40 endangered species, according to its website. Zoo officials were not immediately available for comment Saturday, but the organization said in a statement that it was following the guidelines of the CDC and the American Association of Zoo Veterinarians to protect animals, staff and the community.
