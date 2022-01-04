Three deaths due to Kovid-19 in Delhi, 8.37% infection rate, 5,481 new cases

On Tuesday, 5,481 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Delhi, which is the highest since May 16. The infection rate in the national capital stood at 8.37 percent, while three more patients died of the infection. With this, the total number of people who died of Kovid has increased to 25,113.

This information was obtained from the data shared by the Health Department of Delhi. On May 16 last year, 6,456 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Delhi and 262 patients died, while the infection rate was 10.4 percent.

Tuesday’s infection rate is the highest since May 17, when it stood at 8.37 percent. According to the data, the number of corona infected patients in Delhi reached 14,889 on Tuesday, out of which 8,593 are being treated at homes. According to official figures, 531 patients of Kovid-19 are admitted in various hospitals, out of which 41 are suspected to be infected. 14 patients are on ventilator, while 168 patients with moderate symptoms are being given oxygen. A total of 308 patients are asymptomatic or mild and have not needed oxygen.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that according to experts, Omicron, a new variant of the corona virus, is mainly responsible for the increasing cases of Kovid-19 in Delhi. On the question regarding the new restrictions, he said that in view of the increasing cases of Kovid-19, curfew has been imposed in the weekend, but it should not be considered as a complete ban.