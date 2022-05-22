World

Three hospitalized after ‘serious police incident’ in Vancouver – BC

Three individuals have been hospitalized after a “critical police incident” in Vancouver on Saturday morning that shut down native site visitors for a number of hours.

Police roped off eastbound lanes on forty first Avenue between Inverness and Sherbrooke streets and cordoned off a number of homes in the neighbourhood, tweeting the closure around 8 a.m.

Investigators may very well be seen Saturday morning marking proof outdoors the houses, together with what seemed to be a big blood stain on the sidewalk.

In an emailed assertion to International Information, BC Emergency Well being Providers confirmed 4 ambulances attended a 1200-block residence of forty first Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Three sufferers had been delivered to the hospital.

In a information convention that afternoon, Const. Tania Visintin stated she couldn’t present any particulars past the truth that a “critical police incident” had taken place.

The streets in the realm reopened round 2:40 p.m.


