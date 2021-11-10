Three Men Charged With Running ‘Scam PACs’ That Bilked Small Donors

The Justice Department on Wednesday charged three political activists with plotting to mislead donors and enrich itself, and accused men of defrauding them of $ 3.5 million in 2016 and 2017.

The allegations include two political action committees and include wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission. The scam was the latest allegation against operatives raising money for activities known as PACs, which return money to the people who run them.

Matthew Tunstall, 34, of Los Angeles, one of the three accused, has been scrutinizing the activities of his political action committees for years, which he has continued. This year, CNN reported on Mr. Tunstall’s lavish lifestyle, known as Matt Knox as an internet influencer, shining Gucci rings, wearing designer equipment, and driving a black Porsche.

In social media photos, Mr. Tnstall sometimes appears shirtless, with a tattoo of “God will judge me” open on his chest.