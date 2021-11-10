Three Men Charged With Running ‘Scam PACs’ That Bilked Small Donors
The Justice Department on Wednesday charged three political activists with plotting to mislead donors and enrich itself, and accused men of defrauding them of $ 3.5 million in 2016 and 2017.
The allegations include two political action committees and include wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission. The scam was the latest allegation against operatives raising money for activities known as PACs, which return money to the people who run them.
Matthew Tunstall, 34, of Los Angeles, one of the three accused, has been scrutinizing the activities of his political action committees for years, which he has continued. This year, CNN reported on Mr. Tunstall’s lavish lifestyle, known as Matt Knox as an internet influencer, shining Gucci rings, wearing designer equipment, and driving a black Porsche.
In social media photos, Mr. Tnstall sometimes appears shirtless, with a tattoo of “God will judge me” open on his chest.
On Wednesday, the Justice Department said two PACs linked to Mr. Tunstall had fired President Donald J. Trump has spent heavily on recruiting false and misleading donors, including RoboCall, who is impersonating him.
The indictment, which includes Robert Reyes Jr., 38, of Hollister, California, and Kyle George Davis, 29, of Austin, Texas, alleges fraud by donors from two organizations: Liberty Action Group and Progressive Priorities Political Action. Committee.
“Between January 2016 and April 2017, defendants received approximately 3.5 million from unsuspecting donors based on false and misleading representations and used that funds to enrich themselves and pay for additional fraudulent advertising soliciting donations,” the Justice Department said in a statement.
If convicted of all the offenses, Mr. Tunstall and Mr. Reyes will face a maximum of 125 years in prison, and Mr. Davis will be sentenced to 65 years.
These charges are somewhat significant because there are numerous political groups that collect money from unsuspecting small donors and then spend most of the funds on themselves, not on actual politics, often directing cash to companies owned by directors behind the groups.
Paul S. Ryan, vice president of policy and litigation at Common Cause, a watchdog group, called the allegations “good news for democracy and small donors,” adding that Mr. Tonstall was perhaps the most famous fundraiser. Thus benefiting the donors.
“This should send a signal to the actors in the potential scam that the Department of Justice is looking into it,” Mr Ryan said.
This year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned consumers that “scam PACs are on the rise.” Last year, Mr. Trump and Joseph R. PAC operators have been facing charges in other scams, including one man convicted of wire fraud in May after a PAC formed to support both Biden Jr.
Including activities in 2016 and 2017, Mr. Tonstall continues to run groups that will raise millions of dollars by 2021. As a group, Support American Leaders PAC raised about $ 3 million in 2019 and 2020 and revealed about $ 700,000 live. Payment to Mr. Tunstall.
Support American Leaders PAC has been accused of soliciting contributions using Mr. Trump’s name and surname, and in 2019 Mr. Trump’s campaign sent “denial notices” to the FEC.
The group’s activities were not among the charges released Wednesday.
Mr Ryan said he expected an affidavit to cover Mr Tunstall’s activities over the past four years. He noted that the allegations were made under the Financial Crimes Act, not the Campaign Finance Act. And to better protect small contributors, he called on federal legislators to tighten existing campaign finance rules.
“Congress really needs to work here,” Ryan said.
