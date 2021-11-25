Three Men Found Guilty of Murder in Ahmaud Arbery Shooting



On the day of the shooting, a neighbor across the street saw Mr. Arberry in the house and called the police. Mr Arberry left the house shortly after and ran down the street. Gregory McMahon saw him and jumped into the truck with his son and chased him. Moments later, a third defendant, Mr. Brian also began chasing Mr. Arberry.

At the time of the trial, defense attorneys tried to show that the men were working that day out of “duty and responsibility” to arrest a man they thought had a good reason to believe he was a thief, Robert Rubin, a lawyer for Travis McMahon. , Add. In her last argument, Laura d. Hogg, Gregory McMahon’s lawyer, noted that Mr Arberry had been on the property before and said it was “frequent intrusions at night – and that it was frightening and disturbing.”

Travis McMillan was the sole defendant. He told the court he pulled out his shotgun during the chase because his U.S. Coast Guard training had taught him that showing a weapon could reduce potentially violent situations.

He testified that he believed he had no choice but to shoot Mr Arberry. “It’s obvious he was attacking me. If he had taken a shotgun from me, it would have been a life-and-death situation,” he said. “So I shot.”

In her final argument, Ms. Dunikowski, the main plaintiff, pushed back against the idea that an unarmed man running down the street would endanger three men in a pair of pickup trucks, two of whom were armed.

The men began attacking Mr Arberry, she said, “because he was a black man running down the street.”