Three Men Found Guilty of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery: Live Updates



Brunswick, Ga. – Three white men were convicted Wednesday of murder and other charges, including the murder of George Floyd, the chase of a 25-year-old black man and the fatal shooting. Helped inspire last year’s racial justice protests.

Three defendants – Travis McMahon, 35; His father, Gregory McMillan, 65; And his neighbor William Bryan, 52 – serving life sentences for state crimes. The men have also been charged with separate federal charges, including hate crimes and attempted kidnapping, and are expected to stand trial in February.

Ahmed Arberry in a photo provided by the family.

The verdict suggested that the jury agreed with the prosecution’s argument that Mr. Arberry did not pose a threat to men and men have no reason to believe he has committed a crime, they have no legal right to pursue him from their suburbs. “You can’t start that and claim self-defense,” the main plaintiff argued in her final statement. “And they started it.”

Although Mr Floyd, a black man, was assassinated by a white Minneapolis police officer three months after Mr Arbury’s assassination in February 2020, Mr Arbury’s death has sparked widespread protests and unrest. Which unfolded in cities across the country in the spring and summer of 2020.

The case touched on some of the most burning issues in American criminal justice, including vigilance, self-defense laws, the consequences of widespread gun ownership, and the role of race in jury selection.

Like many other recent episodes involving the murder of black people, the conflict was captured on video which was eventually made public. Unlike many others, the video was made by a defendant, Mr. Bryan, and not by a close person.

From the beginning, Shri. Arbury’s family and friends raised questions about the handling of the case by local authorities. The three men who were later charged were released several weeks after the shooting and were arrested shortly after the video was released, sparking national outcry and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation taking the case into custody.

Jackie Johnson, the local plaintiff who initially handled the case, lost her bid for re-election in 2020 and was indicted earlier this year by the Georgia Grand Jury on charges of “showing favor and favor” against former investigator Gregory McMahon in her office. , And for instructing police officers not to arrest Travis McMahon. The lawsuit was eventually settled out of court in Cobb County, the district attorney’s office, about 300 miles from Brunswick in Metropolitan Atlanta.

The case has caused political and legal upheaval. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the hate-crime law and voted to repeal a significant portion of the state’s Citizens’ Arrest Act, defending state lawmakers.

During the trial, defense lawyers relied on 19th-century civil arrest laws. He argued that his client had taken legal action when, on a sunny Sunday afternoon in February 2020, Mr Arberry, an enthusiastic jogger and former high school football player who had been trying for about five minutes, got out of the two pickup trucks in an attempt to apprehend them. To escape from them.

Eventually trapped in two pickup trucks, Mr. Arberry confronted Travis McMillan, who was armed with a shotgun, and fired three shots at Mr. Arberry at close range. Mr McMahon testified that he feared Mr Arberry, who had no weapons, would take control of the shotgun and endanger his life.

In his 10-day testimony, the plaintiffs challenged the notion that an unarmed man who never spoke to his pursuers could be considered a serious threat.

“What are you doing, Mr. Arberry?” Linda Dunikowski, the main plaintiff, stated in her final statement. “He runs away from them. And runs away from them. And runs away from them. ”

The verdict, read aloud in a crowded, windowless courtroom at Glen County Courthouse, came at a time when Americans were already divided over Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal a few days earlier. Mr Rittenhaus, who insisted he was working in self-defense, said two men had been shot dead and wounded during protests and violence after a white police officer shot and killed a black man in Kenosha, Vis.

Prior to the Georgia trial, some observers were concerned that the jury’s racial makeup – which included 11 whites and one black man – would undermine justice in the defendants’ favor.

Superior Court Judge Timothy R. Walmsley oversaw the proceedings. When he approved the selection of an almost all-white jury, he noted that there was “intentional discrimination” in the game, but said that the defense attorneys had given non-ethnic legal reasons to exclude eight black potential jurors. In the final stages of the selection process.

Before the verdict, Wanda Cooper-Jones, Mr. Arberry’s mother said she believed in the strength of the facts presented by the jury. “I am confident they will make the right decision after seeing all the evidence,” she said.

Mr Arbury’s family said he had been jogging outside on the day of his death, but defense attorneys said there was no evidence to show Mr Arbury was jogging that day in Satila Shores, a small beach, just outside Brunswick, next to the defendants. City

Video footage showed Mr Arberry, wearing shorts and a T-shirt, walking into a half-built house in the neighborhood shortly before he was killed. It was a house he had visited many times before. Each time, in the surveillance video, he was walking around the property, but taking nothing or doing any damage. Homeowner He told police that the items were stolen from a boat stored on the property, but he was not sure if the boat was there when the theft took place.

At the beginning of 2020 there was widespread general concern about property crime in Satila Shores, residents testified in the trial.

Travis McMillan told police he had seen Mr. Arberry outside a half-built house one evening 12 days before the shooting. During that confrontation, Mr. McMillan said, Mr. Arberry put his hand around his waistband, as if reaching for a gun. Mr McMahon called 911 that evening. Mr. Arberry fled.

On the day of the shooting, a neighbor across the street saw Mr. Arberry in the house and called the police. Mr Arberry left the house shortly after and ran down the street. Gregory McMahon saw him and jumped into the truck with his son and chased him. Moments later, a third defendant, Mr. Brian also began chasing Mr. Arberry.

At the time of the trial, defense attorneys tried to show that the men were working out of “duty and responsibility” that day to detain a man they thought had a good reason to believe he was a thief, Robert Rubin, a lawyer for Travis McMahon. , Add. In her last argument, Laura d. Hogg, Gregory McMahon’s lawyer, noted that Mr Arberry had been on the property before and said it was “frequent intrusions at night – and that it was frightening and disturbing.”

Travis McMillan was the sole defendant. He told the court he pulled out his shotgun during the chase because his U.S. Coast Guard training had taught him that showing a weapon could reduce potentially violent situations.

He testified that he believed he had no choice but to shoot Mr Arberry. “It’s obvious he was attacking me. If he had taken a shotgun from me, it would have been a life or death situation,” he said. “So I shot.”

In her final argument, the main plaintiff, Linda Dunikowski, refuted the notion that an unarmed man running down the street would endanger three men in a pair of pickup trucks, two of whom were armed.

The men attacked Mr Arberry, she said, “because he was a black man running down the street.”

During the trial, the Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. Along with Jesse Jackson, influential civil rights leader Shri. Attended the court’s public gallery, along with members of Arberry’s family. Kevin Goff, Mr Bryan’s lawyer, asked Superior Court Judge Timothy R. He repeatedly tried to prevent Walmsley from appearing in the “Black Pastor” trial, arguing that his presence had a profound effect on the jury.

The remarks sparked widespread outrage, culminating in a large-scale protest outside the courthouse by activists named after Martin Luther King III, son and the country’s most respected civil rights leader.