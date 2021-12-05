Three Months After Hurricane Ida, Residents Are Still Waiting for FEMA Housing



After Hurricane Laura hit southwest Louisiana in August 2020, each resident was housed in temporary accommodation until November 2021, although several residents had previously been housed in the unit. After Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area in August 2017, not every resident was housed in the unit until next June.

The issue is not just competence but difficult policy choices. Is it the right role of the government to provide houses for the disaster victims? If so, at what level is the government? And how long do disaster victims need housing assistance?

“It can be done if you wish.” Disaster recovery specialist for Enterprise Community Partners, a nonprofit, said Laurie Scoman. But FEMA has moved away from direct housing rentals and hotel vouchers.

“FEMA doesn’t want to stay in the housing business,” Ms. Scoman said.

People like Ms. Manuel and her neighbors have been caught in the middle, some of whom have resorted to sleeping in cars or tents or in dilapidated houses. Some have doubled or tripled with family and friends.

“They seem to have already taken steps, like: this is what we do when something happens,” said Ms. Manuel. “It’s like they’re trying to figure out what to do next instead of already knowing.”

More than three months after Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, thousands of residents of the worst-affected Bayou community southwest of New Orleans were displaced. According to a FEMA spokesperson, out of 4,465 eligible for direct housing by FEMA, only 126 families have settled in the unit. There is no approximate timeline for completion.

After months of waiting for FEMA housing, Ms. Manuel’s older brother and sister finally got help from a different source: the state provided each with a trailer, part of a new program to meet the dire need for housing. The event began much earlier than FEMA: in early December, about 1,200 families had migrated in Louisiana trailers – campers that could be towed by vehicle – with another 800 people expected to move in the next few weeks. But even the program that started from the beginning was delayed.