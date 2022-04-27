Three New Jersey teenagers wreck stolen Mercedes into multiple Long Island police cars, injure five officers



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said three New Jersey teenagers were arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into a Mercedes-Benz stolen from multiple police vehicles on Long Island while trying to avoid a traffic stop, injuring five officers potentially “ending their careers,” Nassau County said. Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. .

A loaded 9-millimeter pistol and 15 rounds were recovered from the vehicle, which was being driven by a 16-year-old man. One was a 17-year-old in the passenger seat and the other a 16-year-old in the back. All were charged with second-degree grand Lursini, as well as second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The driver was also charged with five counts of fleeing in a motor vehicle and a second-degree assault.

Two of the suspects were released, while another was jailed outside New Jersey on a warrant for stealing a car.

“They’ve hired a gun from Newark, New Jersey,” Ryder said Tuesday. “They’re loading them, they’re driving them out, they’re committing crimes, they’re reckless, they’re dangerous, they’re damaging our cars, they’re hitting our police.”

Illinois teenager allegedly seizes vehicle after fleeing a traffic stop in a Chicago suburb

Two injured detectives and three officers have been taken to hospital for treatment. One of the detectives had a convulsion and the other had cervical pain. Three officers were also injured in various ways.

The incident began shortly after noon on Sunday when a detective spotted a 2020 blue Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 that had been stolen the day before in Roslin, a town about 20 miles east of Manhattan.

When detectives started a traffic stop, the driver fled before finally stopping on the Long Island Expressway and crashed into multiple police vehicles.

According to Ryder, the incident caused about $ 250,000 in damage to law enforcement property.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blackman said it was “inviting criminals from around the state, like New York State.”

“We have 16- and 17-year-olds who know the difference between right and wrong,” Blackman said Tuesday. “They are committing crimes, and they are acting like injuring police officers and destroying police property and stealing cars and engaging in gang activity. In the past they were treated like adults. Now we treat them like little children.”