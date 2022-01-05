Three news for SBI customers – two relief, third problem

Two relief news has come out for the customers of State Bank of India. The Institute of Charter Account of India ICAI has demanded to increase the annual deposit of PPF to three lakhs. In its demand, ICAI said that it is necessary to increase the maximum deposit amount limit of PPF. Because this is the only savings scheme for self-applied people, which gives the benefit of tax along with safe. At the same time, it has been said by RBI that banks like ICICI and HDFC, including SBI, now have no scope to sink. Apart from this, a news that shocks SBI customers, now IMPS will attract Rs 20+ GST ​​in SBI branch.

Demand to increase the limit of PPF

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has recommended raising the maximum annual deposit limit of PPF to Rs 3 lakh. It has been said that there has been no change in the maximum deposit limit of PPF for many years. ICAI believes that the increase in PPF deposit limit will boost household savings as a percentage of GDP and have an anti-inflationary effect. ICAI has said that the limit of PPF contribution should be increased to Rs 3 lakh. At present this limit is Rs 1.5 lakh.

No chance for SBI, ICICI and HDFC Bank to sink: RBI

Giving information on Tuesday, RBI said that public sector SBI Bank, private sector ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank (D-SBI) or institutions remain. Failure of which will have a huge impact on the economy of the country. SIBs are considered as banks that are ‘Too Big to Fail (TBTF)’. This notion of TBTF creates an expectation of government support for these banks in times of crisis. Because of this assumption, these lenders enjoy certain advantages in the funding markets.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had declared SBI and ICICI Bank as D-SIBs in 2015 and 2016. HDFC Bank was also placed as a D-SIB, based on the data collected from banks till March 31, 2017. Because of this they are less likely to fail.

New payment service slab between 2 to 5 lakhs

India’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it has introduced a new Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) slab for transactions between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. The lender said that remittances through IMPS for amounts between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh will attract Rs 20 GST, with effect from February 1, 2022. IMPS limit will be increased in every branch of SBI.