Three Olympic Refugee Team Members Will Call Canada Home

At this year’s Olympics, Team Canada has 371 athletes, the largest team in the country to compete since the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

And on their return journeys, the Tokyo 2020 cohort will increase by three.

This is because three middle distance runners from the International Olympic Committee Refugee Team are coming to Canada.

Track and field athletes from South Sudan, Paulo Amotun Lokoro, Rose Lokonyen Nathike and James Nyak Chiengjiek, will travel to Ontario after the Games with a new sports scholarship. It is offered by World University Service of Canada (WUSC), a non-profit organization that has connected 2,100 refugees to educational opportunities here over the past four decades.

The athletes will join 150 other refugee students selected from around 5,000 applicants to land at one of the 80 participating institutions this fall. All three athletes will study at Sheridan College in Oakville, west of Toronto, which partners with WUSC and United Nations refugee agencies to deliver the program.