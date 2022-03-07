Three People Robbed at Gunpoint in Queens – Gadget Clock
Police are searching for the duo wanted for an armed robbery in Flushing, Queens.
Investigators say that three people were moving property into a home on 161st St around midnight, when they were approached by two men displaying guns.
The men forced the victims inside the house, then robbed them of personal property and cash. Minor injuries were reported.
The investigation remains ongoing.
#People #Robbed #Gunpoint #Queens #NBC #York
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.