Three Schools in the Hudson Valley Closed Due to Online Threats – Gadget Clock

Three Schools in the Hudson Valley Closed Due to Online Threats





Three schools in upstate New York are closed Tuesday as a precaution following unspecified social media threats, according to officials.

The mayor of the City of Poughkeepsie, Rob Rolison, tells News 4, authorities were made aware of unspecified threats against the Poughkeepsie Middle School, the Poughkeepsie High School, in the Poughkeepsie City School District, and Roy C. Ketcham High School, in the Wappingers Central School District.

Officials did not share what the threats entailed.

In a message sent to the Poughkeepsie Middle School and High School communities, the district said it is working “with local and state law enforcement to better understand the credibility of the social media threat brought to the attention of the district yesterday.”

Meanwhile, the Wappingers Central School District said there was an ongoing investigation involving a threat against Roy C. Ketcham High School and that it would provide “a detailed written statement as soon as possible.”

This is a developing story.