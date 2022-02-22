World

Three Schools in the Hudson Valley Closed Due to Online Threats – Gadget Clock

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Three Schools in the Hudson Valley Closed Due to Online Threats – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Three Schools in the Hudson Valley Closed Due to Online Threats – Gadget Clock

Three Schools in the Hudson Valley Closed Due to Online Threats – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 73977041 1

Three schools in upstate New York are closed Tuesday as a precaution following unspecified social media threats, according to officials.

The mayor of the City of Poughkeepsie, Rob Rolison, tells News 4, authorities were made aware of unspecified threats against the Poughkeepsie Middle School, the Poughkeepsie High School, in the Poughkeepsie City School District, and Roy C. Ketcham High School, in the Wappingers Central School District.

Officials did not share what the threats entailed.

In a message sent to the Poughkeepsie Middle School and High School communities, the district said it is working “with local and state law enforcement to better understand the credibility of the social media threat brought to the attention of the district yesterday.”

Meanwhile, the Wappingers Central School District said there was an ongoing investigation involving a threat against Roy C. Ketcham High School and that it would provide “a detailed written statement as soon as possible.”

This is a developing story.

#Schools #Hudson #Valley #Closed #Due #Online #Threats #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Free Uber rides return to downtown Albany through the holidays

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment