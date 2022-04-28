Three sports that won India a medal are out of the priority list

Whatever be the organization of the games, it is important for the life of the player. The ups and downs of his career are also assessed through competitions. In his journey from national to international level, he sets his goals. Starting from the regional fair of SAIF Games, this cycle continues till the Olympics. His biggest dream is to become an Olympic champion or win a medal. The success of the World Championship also adds to his credibility. But when sports start getting cut off from big events, the atmosphere becomes gloomy.

There is an atmosphere of despair among the shooters, archers and wrestlers of India. The reason is that the organizers of the 2026 Commonwealth Games have left these three games out of the priority list. That is, it will not happen in these games to be held in Victoria, Australia. The reason is also clear that Australia is not the power of these games. This game is global. So how many countries are played in, that is the important question. It cannot be left to any host country or will. There may be a compulsion of the Commonwealth Games Federation due to the limited time and number of games.

If you want to bring a new sport, then bring it as a demonstration and then decide by looking at its popularity and results. Wrestling is an ancient sport. America, Europe, Asia and Africa are preferred in all countries. It is also an important part of the Olympics. India has a deep connection with wrestling. Indian wrestlers have been winning a good number of medals. Padmashree Satpal has won three consecutive silver medals in these games. He won these medals in 1974, 1978 and 1982. All three medals were in different weight categories.

Satpal says that after a long penance, Indian wrestling has started gaining ground in the world. This is a conspiracy to end Indian wrestling. To thwart this we have to fight unitedly. And this surprising decision is not happening for the first time. Wrestling was also dropped from the 2006 Brisbane Commonwealth Games. Every time Australia has been involved in this conspiracy. Later wrestling had to struggle for the return.

Now the Wrestling Federation, the Indian Olympic Association and the Government of India will have to protest together. Arjuna awardee or Dronacharya, everyone needs to walk together. There was also a conspiracy to exclude wrestling from the 2024 Paris Olympics. But when there was a fierce protest, the decision had to be withdrawn. If need be, one should not shy away from boycotting sports. But the decision on this can be taken only with the consent of the government.

Wrestling Federation is a different matter, now the role of Indian Olympic Association is under question. The government has sought an explanation as to how this is happening. The Sports Minister has asked that in the meeting it was decided to remove the Games, who had gone as the Indian representative in it? It is natural whether India had lodged its protest there or not. The Commonwealth Games Federation has made athletics and swimming compulsory sports. The rest of the games are decided by the host country. But the question is that only one or two sports should be compulsory and there should be likes and dislikes in the remaining 20 sports, it is not fair. If any game goes away, its impact is far-reaching.

Since 2000, Indians have been making a strong presence on the world map in shooting. Who does not know the greatness of shooter Gagan Narang. On his own, he had piled up medals. Shooting has also been kept out of the 2022 Birmingham Games. It took a long time for archery to shine. But this decision will discourage the players. Vijay Kumar Malhotra believes that collective efforts will have to be made to get this decision removed.

Eminent shooter Gagan Narang is not too distracted by this decision. He says that Olympic medals have already been the focus of our shooters. Yes, there will be some disappointment as a player as he also wants to move up the ladder. Our shooters have been doing well in the Commonwealth Games. Well my opinion is that games should be added, not removed.