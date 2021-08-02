Three (White, Male) Tough Guys Sign Off. Is It a Moment?

“Sir. In between” made fatherhood even more central. Much of the show’s comedic energy and dramatic complications stemmed from Shoesmith’s stern but devoted parenthood to her daughter, Brittany (Chika Yasumura). Irish was more traditionally lonely during the airing of this show, a choice that made sense considering the series began with the murder of his wife. But in the last season that just ended, a son suddenly appeared, a filius ex machina that allowed for a painfully invented, albeit inevitable, happy ending.

This is perhaps the most telling thing that all three shows had in common: Unlike previous antiheroes like Tony Soprano and Walter White, their central characters were given the opportunity to come out on high notes. Harry Bosch’s incorruptibility ended his career in law enforcement, but his daughter has what it takes to carry on the family tradition. Ray Shoesmith’s murderous livelihood eventually caught up with him and forced him into hiding, but even in his new life as a ride-hailing driver, no one is going to hold him back. (The last shot in the series, of Ray flashing his almost manic smile into the camera, was ideal.)

The evolution of traditional hard storytelling is well advanced – you can see it in shows that cover themselves by remaking it in historical fiction, like “The North Water” or “Taboo,” or fantasy, like “The Mandalorian,” or more directly in shows that simply reverse the hero’s gender, like “Briarpatch” with Rosario Dawson, “Jett” with Carla Gugino and “Reprisal” with Abigail Spencer. “Ted Lasso” is perhaps the spectacle of our moment of weariness pandemic, but there is still an appetite for violent loners with codes.