Through their eyes: Living Black History





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the country celebrates Black History Month, NEWS10 is having a candid conversation with local members of the African American community to talk about their successes, triumphs, and the ongoing quest for equality in the Capital Region.

In Through Their Eyes: Living Black History, NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton sits down with a panel of six leaders who have worked to improve and empower the lives of local African Americans. The topics range from perceptions of Black people to the opportunities that many are still fighting for.

Dee Colin, a poet and artist, said she still experiences different standards for African Americans. “I see it in how much I might get paid as an artist, how much I might get offered as an artist, what opportunities might come my way.” Colin adds, “I get a lot of gigs in February, but I’m a poet all year and I’m black all year.”

The panel also discusses the power and pain of words. Jammella Anderson—a community activist and founder of Free Food Fridge Albany—says, “There’s certain phrases and things that people say that you just know you can’t have a conversation with them.”

One phrase members of the panel hear from white people referring to racism is, “I’m color blind.”

Travon Jackson, president of Blue Light Development Group wants people to come to terms with why they might think that. He said, “Are you color blind, or do you just not want to say you like black people? Are you color blind, or is it difficult for you to articulate around your friends that you appreciate this culture you’re not from?”

Hear their stories, perspectives, and the living legacy of Black History. Through Their Eyes: Living Black History airs Sunday, February 20 at 5:30 p.m. on WTEN.