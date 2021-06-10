Throwback to Jimin-Jungkook’s dramatic fight in the rain that made Jin, RM compare them to a K-Drama couple





Whereas the septet of BTS is unimaginably shut knit, some fights/arguments are sure to occur when a group of seven boys stay collectively all the time. Now, BTSFesta is going on and followers are rattling thrilling about what treats their faves would give them in type of music and movies. Right here is a throwback to the Festa 2020 when Jimin spoke of a nasty fight between Jung Kook and him. The 2 boys had a spat in the apply room and Jimin angrily stormed off telling Jung Kook that he can do no matter he seems like. It appears the good-looking singer took a stroll house from the studio. Additionally Learn – If BTS’ Jungkook is the Golden Maknae, who’s the Golden Hyung? – Discover out

Jung Kook was already feeling unhealthy and referred to as up Jimin to apologize. It appears he was in tears. However Jimin was in no temper to pay attention and advised him not to name. Then, he says that he requested Jung Kook the place was he to which the Golden Maknae mentioned that he was misplaced. It appears he was sobbing on the telephone and that had already melted Jimin’s coronary heart. It had additionally began raining closely by then. After listening to this, Jin and RM comment that this scene appears to be like straight out of a K-Drama. Kim Taehyung aka V is seen saying that this appears to be like like a couple fight. Jin can not management his laughter. Additionally Learn – BTS Festa 2021: Septet’s check to examine how properly the band members know one another will get hilarious reactions from ARMY

Later, Jung Kook says that he took a taxi and are available house. It appears Jimin was ready for him standing in the rain. After they met him, Jimin hugged his Kookie and the way! RM and Jin begin teasing him some songs that look straight out of a Ok-drama. V’s response is the funniest. Jung Kook is the most shipped idol from BTS. We’ve hashtags like #JiKook, TaeKook and #NamKook too! The infant of the band is adored by every person. As we all know, he was with them since he was in his mid-teens. He has been raised by the boys! Additionally Learn – BTS: A cute and humorous cat model of Butter is taking the web by storm – see reactions

