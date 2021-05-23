Throwback to when Shah Rukh Khan set rules for daughter Suhana Khan’s future boyfriend





The megastar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father and now we have all the time seen his protecting aspect when it comes to his children. Whereas SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan turned 21 yesterday, we take you thru the second, when the Dilwale actor made rules for his daughter’s future boyfriend and warned him Suhana is dad’s princess and never his conquest. Additionally Learn – Has Varun Dhawan modified after getting married to Natasha Dalal? Kriti Sanon reveals all of it

Talking about that 7 rules for Suhana Khan’s future boyfriend, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor advised NDTV, “It is false bravado. I do know that when it’ll come down to it, when my daughter likes any person, I will not have the ability to say something and simply settle for it. Earlier than it occurs, I believed I will simply put this out, simply in case any person reads it and thinks they need to respect me slightly greater than they’ll, and take it severely. However I do not assume it is severe in any respect.” Additionally Learn – From Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif: 5 superhit pairs who’ll be reuniting on display screen – view pics

The rules have been:

1. Get a job Additionally Learn – Kriti Sanon shares a considerate message on the present COVID-19 disaster; Varun Dhawan reacts – watch video

2. Perceive I do not such as you

3. I am in all places

4. Get a lawyer

5. She’s my princess, not your conquest

6. I do not thoughts going again to jail

7. No matter you do to her, I’ll do to you

On the skilled entrance, Shah Rukh Khan is at present busy with the taking pictures of Pathan. The movies additionally options John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand, who is thought for delivering movies like Battle, Anjaana Anjaani, Bang Bang and others. It’s produced below the banner of Yash Raj Movies and can hit the screens in 2022. Aside from Pathan, SRK could have cameos in movies like Rocketry: The Nambi Impact and Ranbir Kapoor’s motion journey fantasy movie Brahmastra.

So, are you excited for the comeback of SRK? Tweet and tell us @bollywood_life.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.

Click on to be part of us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for newest updates.



