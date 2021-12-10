Throwing the public into the mouth of unemployment-starvation – Former IAS furious at CM Yogi, said – in the pursuit of winning the election with free ration

In view of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, all the political parties have started their preparations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is campaigning for BJP. Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that if BJP gets majority in UP, only Yogi will become CM. Recently Yogi Adityanath said, the process of distributing free ration to eligible persons will be started from December 12. This will benefit 15 crore needy people. Necessary arrangements should be made in advance for distribution of free ration.

Yogi Adityanath has also made a tweet regarding this. Now former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has also reacted on this. Singh tweeted tauntingly, ‘Lo kallo baat, also ‘booster dose’ of ration to 15 crore people. This is UP, Yogi government is trying to win elections with free ration. Do not see your failure that due to unemployment, inflation and plight, you have thrown the people into the mouth of hunger.

Many people are also reacting to this. A user named Roshan Kumar Barnwal writes, ’25 crore people. But only 15 crore people will get ration. User Shakeel Rab Ansari writes, ‘He may have made a mistake. They should have written 15 lakhs. Another user wrote, ‘These are poor people. She casts her vote for just Rs 500. BJP can get votes even on 5 kg ration. This country has not been a slave for such years.

A user named Abu Taha wrote, ‘Only ration is enough. Talking for employment has become a crime. This is UP sir, here the government is trying to win elections by distributing free ration. User Prashant Singh wrote, ‘That’s why it is said that only an educated person can run the country. The illiterate person does not even know the difference between vaccine and ration. User Shivam Yadav wrote, ‘Sir, after a few days it can also be said that all the people of Uttar Pradesh will be made ministers in the cabinet. This is an election and anything can be said here at any time.

User Sunil Singh writes, ‘This is just election rhetoric. It is often the case when leaders forget after making a promise. A user named Rahul Kumar writes, ‘Public should stop thinking of fools. People do not want free ration but employment. One user wrote, ‘Their job is only to change the name. So it is useless to expect more from them.