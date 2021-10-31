Thumb Farewell

It is important to understand what has changed and what has not changed after the new announcement of Facebook. Actually, only the branding of the company has changed i.e. Facebook company will now be known as ‘Meta’. Neither the name of the Facebook app has changed, nor has Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. There is no change in various positions of the company. By the way, from December 1, the company’s stock will have a sticker in the name of ‘MVRS’. The LIKE logo has now been removed from the company’s headquarters and has been replaced by a new logo, which looks like ‘Infinity’.

Zuckerberg called the metaverse a virtual environment. According to him, you can go to a different world just by looking at the screen, where you will be able to connect with people through virtual reality headsets, augmented reality goggles, smartphone apps etc. You will be able to play games, shop and use social media. In the Metaverse, you’ll be able to do virtually all of the things you normally do.

Zuckerberg also said that millions of people would get jobs through Metaverse technology. It is also interesting that crypto currency is used in the metaverse. Simply put, the metaverse is a world of the Internet where people will exist even if they are not present. This shared combination of technology and human presence is an explosion of new possibilities. It is difficult to say how long and thick lines of change will be drawn on the ground of the fundamental creation of man and society, this feat of technology.

