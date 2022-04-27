Thune, GOP senators push bill to ban Biden from canceling student debt, as president mulls ‘executive action’



In the first fox – Senate Minority Whip John Thun and a group of GOP senators are raising a bill to ban President Biden from canceling student loans, with Biden reportedly considering doing just that.

The bill would also limit the length of time the administration can suspend student loan repayments and add congressional oversight to the process. People earning above 400% of the poverty line will be exempted from any break.

“As Americans return to the workforce more than two years after the outbreak began, it is time for borrowers to begin repaying their student loan obligations,” Thune, RS.D. Said in a statement. “Taxpayers and working families should not be liable for the costs associated with the suspension of this loan.”

Thun added: “This common sense law will protect taxpayers and prevent President Biden from permanently suspending the repayment of federal student loans.”

Payment of federal student loans was first stopped in May 2020 under former President Donald Trump. But as the economy emerged from the epidemic, Biden extended that break more than once after taking office to criticize Republicans.

Progressives, meanwhile, are pressuring Biden to completely forgive student loan debt through an executive order. They say that the crushing debt that hangs over the heads of many college graduates is forcing them to delay major decisions in their lives, and that student debt has an disproportionate impact on minorities.

Even top Democrats in Congress are pushing Biden to cancel student loans.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY, tweeted last week, “I will not stop working for President Biden to use his existing legal authority to #CancelStudentDate.”

It was reported this week that Biden told members of Congress that he was currently looking at alternatives to how this could happen with executive action. And White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Tuesday that it is on the table.

“He will make a decision before the end of that break. At the moment, it’s extended to August and we’ve talked about how we’re looking and he’s looking at other executive options,” Saki said.

Thun was joined by Sense Bill Cassidy, R-La., Richard Barr, RNC, Mike Brown, R-Ind., And Roger Marshall, R-Kan., To introduce the bill.

Republicans say a continued break in payments, or the complete cancellation of student loans, represents a bailout for high-income earners at a time when jobs abound. They further say that the break is financially irresponsible and undermines the will of Congress.

“The Biden administration continues to call for a return to normalcy from the epidemic, while at the same time expanding emergency relief programs such as student loan repayments,” Burr said. “They can’t do it either way. The resumption of student loan repayments is long overdue, especially in today’s strong job market.”

“Most Americans don’t have a college degree,” Brown added. “Why would they be forced to take tabs for college degrees in the name of epidemic relief? This transfer of assets is not a step towards ‘advance equity’, but a taxpayer handout to appease far-left workers.”

“The administration is spending without congressional approval,” Cassidy said. “It should be considered unconstitutional.”

The law is probably more of a messaging bill than anything else. Democrats in the House or Senate are unlikely to support it if it passes Biden’s desk. And it’s even more remote that Biden will sign it.

But it represents that Republicans are starting to dig their heels into an issue that could turn into a major flashpoint in the meantime, as the current break expires two months before the election.