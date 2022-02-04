Thurman vs Barrios: Fight date, time, how to watch and more



Keith Thurman and Mario Barrios will battle it out in a welterweight fight with both competitors looking to bounce back from previous losses.

Thurman, who is unranked, hasn’t fought since losing to Manny Pacquiao in a split decision in July 2019. He was the unified welterweight champion of the world at the time of his defeat.

Barrios, who is No. 8 in the WBA rankings, lost his WBA super lightweight title after getting TKO’d by Gervonta Davis in June.

A win could lead to another shot at championships for both fighters. Errol Spence Jr. owns the WBC and IBF welterweight titles. Terence Crawford is the WBO welterweight champ, Yordenis Ugas is the WBA super welterweight champion, and Radzhab Butaev is the WBA regular welterweight champion.

Here’s what else you need to know about the bout.

When is the Thurman-Barrios fight?

Thurman and Barrios will fight on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The bout will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The main card begins at 9 pm ET.

Where can you watch Thurman-Barrios?

The Thurman-Barrios right can be watched online and streamed on the Fox Sports app and all other supported devices. The fight can be purchased for 74.99.

What is Keith Thurman’s boxing record?

Thurman is 29-1 with 22 knockouts. He last fought in 2019 with the aforementioned loss to Pacquiao. Before that, he defeated Josesito Lopez via majority decision.

What is Mario Barrios’ boxing record?

Barrios is 26-1 with 17 knockouts. He is also coming off a loss. He’s fought five times since 2019 and his last victory came against Ryan Karl in a knockout in October 2020.

Who else is on the card?

There is a good mix of different fights in various weight classes on the schedule.

Welterweight: vs. Abel Ramos (27-4-2) Lucas Santamaria (12-2-1)

Super Welterweight: Jesus vs. Alejandro Ramos (17-0) Vladimir Hernandez (13-4)

Featherweight: Leo Santa Cruz (37-2-1) vs. Keenan Carbajal (23-2-1)

Junior Welterweight: Ryan Karl (19-3) vs. Omar Juarez (12-1)

Junior Welterweight: Jesus Silveyra Carillo (10-6-2) vs. Keith Hunter (13-1)

Junior Welterweight: Enriko Gogokhia (13-0) vs. Kent Cruz (16-0-1)

Lightweight: vs. Anthony Cuba (2-0-1) Jose Malverde Gonzalez (3-0)

Welterweight: vs. John Rincon (5-0) Ramon Duarte Marquez (4-0)

Middleweight: vs. Fernando Vargas (4-0) Kody Koboski (2-0)

Where can I find more Premier Boxing Champions and future fights?

Premier Boxing Championship fights are on Fox Sports. All information on upcoming bouts can be found here.

How can I watch PBC bouts?

PBC matches are available to stream on Fox Sports and the Fox Sports app.