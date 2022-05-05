Thursday Vote Due on Rent-Stabilized Apartment Hikes – Gadget Clock





The New York City Rent Guidelines Board will take a preliminary vote later Thursday on a range of proposed rent increases that could affect nearly a million who live in rent-stabilized apartments. A final vote is due in June following a series of public hearings.

And the result could stun many who have seen their annual rent increases capped for years.

The Rent Guidelines Board unveiled its initial proposal on hikes late last month. It would affect the 966,000 apartments across the five boroughs that are currently rent-stabilized, meaning landlords can’t increase rent beyond a certain percentage annually.

The board has suggested raising prices this year by just under 3% up to 4.5% on one-year leases. For two-year leases, it could increase anywhere from 4% to 9%.

The Rent Stabilization Association, which represents building owners and agents, has asked for 4.5% to 6.5% increases, according to the groups Vice President of Communication, Vito Signorile.

“They’re still dealing with the fact that rents weren’t paid during the pandemic and all their operating expenses went up. There was no moratorium on property taxes, water bills, heating bills,” Signorile said when the recommendations came out in April.

The RSA said that while while and other costs have gone up, rent guidelines have not.

“Over an eight-year period, the average one-year guideline was less than one percent, and that’s just insufficient to maintain the buildings,” Signorile said.

For eight years now, Rockwell Reid has lived in a rent-stabilized two-bedroom apartment in the Financial District of Manhattan with his wife and daughter.

In 2021, rent rose about 14% across the country, the biggest surge in over two years. Of the 10 U.S. cities with the highest average rent, six, including Los Angeles, are in California. NBCLX storyteller Cody Broadways talks to one couple, both artists, who were hit hard by the rent spike and explores potential solutions.

His rent has slowly gone up about 1 or 2% a year — but that could change dramatically when his lease expires in July.

“I think tenants have to expect an increase sort of across the board, but I think 4-to-6% is pretty steep,” Reid said. “Are residents who are working getting that same percentage increase in their salary?”

Shaylah Reyes is worried about living with her 3-year-old son, Zaire, in her rent-stabilized apartment in the Bronx.

“I just don’t think it’s right because it’s already hard enough as is, so making it harder — making it ten times harder — for people who already live from check to check, it’s just gonna have more homeless people on the street,” Reyes said.