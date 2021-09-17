Ti and Tiny will not be charged in Los Angeles sexual assault investigation

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have refused to pursue criminal charges against rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka Cottle Harris, following an investigation into whether the couple drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2005, following the statute of limitations. Citing, according to a document from the District Attorney’s Office.

“The statute of limitations is 10 years and has expired,” Los Angeles County officials wrote in a charge assessment filing made public this week. “Without evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence, the case is dismissed by reason of termination.”

In May, the Los Angeles Police Department said it had opened a criminal investigation into the incident, in which a military veteran said she met the famous couple in the VIP section of a Los Angeles club and became incapacitated after drinking with them. Went. She said that the couple then raped her in a hotel room.

An attorney representing the woman, who requested anonymity to protect her family, said at the time that she was among about a dozen people who said they were being held by an Atlanta-based couple or members of their crew. were victims. In February, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn sent letters to law enforcement officials in Georgia and California, seeking criminal interrogation on behalf of 11 people, including four women who accused the pair of drugging and sexually assaulting the pair. was accused.