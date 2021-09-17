Ti and Tiny will not be charged in Los Angeles sexual assault investigation
Prosecutors in Los Angeles have refused to pursue criminal charges against rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka Cottle Harris, following an investigation into whether the couple drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2005, following the statute of limitations. Citing, according to a document from the District Attorney’s Office.
“The statute of limitations is 10 years and has expired,” Los Angeles County officials wrote in a charge assessment filing made public this week. “Without evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence, the case is dismissed by reason of termination.”
In May, the Los Angeles Police Department said it had opened a criminal investigation into the incident, in which a military veteran said she met the famous couple in the VIP section of a Los Angeles club and became incapacitated after drinking with them. Went. She said that the couple then raped her in a hotel room.
An attorney representing the woman, who requested anonymity to protect her family, said at the time that she was among about a dozen people who said they were being held by an Atlanta-based couple or members of their crew. were victims. In February, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn sent letters to law enforcement officials in Georgia and California, seeking criminal interrogation on behalf of 11 people, including four women who accused the pair of drugging and sexually assaulting the pair. was accused.
The letters described “strangely similar” experiences of “sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal drugs, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment” at the hands of T.I. (born Clifford Harris), Ms. Harris (a member of the R&B group Xscape). did. Tiny) and his associates.
The couple denied any instance of non-consensual sex and their representatives called the claims “a sordid shakedown campaign.”
On Thursday, Harris’ attorney, Sean Holly, said in a statement that the couple were “pleased, but not surprised, by the district attorney’s decision to dismiss these baseless allegations. We appreciate the DA’s careful review of the case and the matter.” Grateful for being able to keep us behind and move forward.”
Mr. Blackburn said the prosecutors’ decision “does not justify Clifford Harris and Tiny Harris from the act of raping and drugging Jane Doe. It only increases the need to overturn the statute of limitations for sex offenses.”
The statute of limitations for most rape cases in Los Angeles prior to 2017 is usually 10 years. But Mr Blackburn initially cited exceptions that would have allowed officials to pursue older cases, as he did when he made charges against Harvey Weinstein related to an incident that happened more than a decade ago. . He said the exception ultimately did not apply in this case because there was only one alleged victim in Los Angeles.
