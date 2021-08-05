tibet leader Geshe Dorji Damdul said china see dalai lama as biggest enemy

Recently, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the Dalai Lama’s representative in New Delhi. China was upset about this meeting and asked America not to interfere in internal affairs. Dalai Lama’s representative to meet US Secretary of State Geshe Dorji Damdul has said that the Dalai Lama is the biggest challenge for China and he also explained the reason behind it.

Dalai Lama’s representative in an interview to India Today Geshe Dorji Damdul said that China sees the Dalai Lama as its biggest enemy, whom it cannot dominate. At the same time, China thinks that the whole world stands with the Dalai Lama and not China. Geshe Dorji also said that the common people of China also like the Dalai Lama and seek his blessings.

During this, Dorji also said that when the Chinese President recently visited Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, people welcomed him with fear. But when the Dalai Lama’s representatives visited Tibet about 20-30 years ago, they were all warmly welcomed by the people of Tibet.

At the same time, Geshe Dorji, after meeting the US Secretary of State, said about China’s warning that if the countries of the world ignore it, then what happened to Tibet can be repeated in other countries and then the world will do something other than repent. Will not get Also the country said that if China If he overtakes America militarily and economically, the world will be in his hands. He also said that Democratic countries like America and India should come together and ensure that China does not continue its aggression like this.

Let us tell you that China’s anger with the Dalai Lama is very old. In fact, in 1912, the 13th Dalai Lama declared Tibet an independent country. Later, when the 14th Dalai Lama was being announced, China attacked Tibet. After which the Dalai Lama had to take refuge in India. Since China considers Tibet as its part, it is very angry with the Dalai Lama.





