Tick bites on the rise: How to stay safe as you head outdoors



The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that tick bites are on the rise in the United States, with most cases occurring during the warmer months. Recent events: A man in Maine who died from a rare virus spread by the bite of an infected tax, the state CDC reported in April 2022.

Tick ​​bites can cause many serious illnesses in humans, such as Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Ehrlichiosis and others. And while tick bites are usually a concern for hikers or those who spend time in the woods, some species can be found in grassy areas or gardens. Pets that spend time outdoors are also at risk of being picked up.

Most bites are commonly reported in children aged 0-9 years.

There are several preventive measures that the CDC recommends that can help keep ticks away, such as applying pesticides to the yard, removing leaf litter, clearing long grass and brushes, and installing a 3-foot barrier of wood chips or gravel between lawns and wood spaces. Frequent lawn mowing, discouraging unwanted animals from entering the yard and removing old furniture, mattresses or rubbish from the yard.

The boy landed in the ICU after being bitten by a tick and caught fever on a rocky hill, the mother said.

It may also help to know where to expect a tick, for example clothing and gear can be treated with 0.5% permethrin products. EPA-registered insect repellents can also help keep you safe, such as avoiding high grass and leaf litter with jungle or brushed areas. Walking in the middle of a trail in a forested or grassy area can also help reduce your risk.

Once inside, check out clothing for any of the quick fixes available, the CDC advises. Hang dry clothes on high heat for 10 minutes so you can kill someone you missed. Taking a bath within two hours of coming into the house can help wash away any unattached ticks and this is a good opportunity to check for a tick. It is especially important to examine the hair under and around the arms, inside and around the ears, inside the belly button, behind the knees, in the middle of the legs, and around the waist.

If you find a tick, don’t panic. Use a fine-tipped tweezer to hold the tick as close to the skin surface as possible, pull it upwards with a steady, even pressure, and do not twist or shake the tick. If you are unable to remove the tick face easily, leave it alone and let the skin heal. Thoroughly wash the bite site and rub your hands with alcohol, soap and water.

Once removed, do not tear the tick with your finger, CDC warns. Dispose of it by keeping it in alcohol, in a sealed bag, wrapping it tightly in tape, or flushing it down the toilet. If there is a rash or fever within a few weeks of removing the tick, see a doctor and refer to the bite.

Dogs are also susceptible to tick bites and can be difficult to detect. The CDC suggests checking for ticks every day, especially after being out, can help.