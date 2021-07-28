Tick, Tick, Tick: Athletes’ Grueling Wait for an Olympic Moment

TOKYO – The Olympics, for all their charm, are a pretty cruel setup.

They are a four year time bomb. The best athletes in the world are given a date and time to perform. They prepare, often in solitude and anonymity, for a single moment in the calendar. It is getting closer with each tick of the clock.

As the countdown nears zero, a sea of ​​strangers who expect to be entertained turns their collective gaze in their direction, eager to hand out pass-fail notes. Reputations are made or broken. Lives are changed.

No sporting event is like the Olympics.

“The scale of everything is a bit difficult,” said Naomi Osaka, after losing a tennis match in the third round after lighting the Olympic cauldron to open the Tokyo Games.

The timeline doesn’t care if you’re ready. Adam Ondra, considered the best climber in the world, recognizes this even before he reaches his Olympic moment, as sport climbing makes its debut next week.