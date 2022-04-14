Ticket sales demonstrate USFL’s nationwide appeal



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The USFL season officially starts this Saturday and every Jonathan Hutton of OutkickFans from all over the United States are expected to attend

Hutton reported Thursday that the league has sold tickets to fans in all 50 states, making early payments to the economic ticketing system. $ 10 tickets are advertised, with children under 15 being given free access with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions will open the season from the Birmingham Defensive Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on FOX, NBC and Peacock, the first simulcast between the two competing networks since the 1967 Super Bowl I. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, The Stallions are -2.5 favorites.

Where the NFL has Thanksgiving football, there will be USFL Easter football, as a full slate of games is scheduled for this Sunday.

USFL Schedule 4/17

Houston Gamblers @ Michigan Panthers 12 pm ET on NBC and Peacock

Philadelphia Stars @ New Orleans Breakers at 4 pm ET USA

Tampa Bay Bandits @ Pittsburgh Moullers at 8 pm ET FS1

Full details of betting on the USFL’s opening weekend can be found in the Fanduel Sportsbook.