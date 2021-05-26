Tidal now also offers offline listening on the Apple Watch



Music streaming service Tidal is now out there on the Apple Watch, permitting subscribers to stream music on to Apple’s wearable or obtain it for offline listening. Directions on get arrange could be discovered on Tidal’s web site. Spotify and Deezer each introduced related offline listening options for the Apple Watch final week. Subscription costs for Tidal begin at $9.99 a month.

Tidal has traditionally bought itself on the high quality of its audio streaming, providing options like lossless playback and even hi-res streaming earlier than lots of its larger rivals. However this 12 months, a few of its greatest rivals are beginning to catch up. Spotify’s lossless HiFi tier is ready to launch later this 12 months, and Apple Music will introduce help for lossless and hi-res streaming subsequent month. Tidal’s excessive audio high quality gained’t translate to its Apple Watch app nonetheless. The music service has confirmed audio will likely be restricted to 96Kbps on the wearable, like Spotify.

Tidal is dealing with renewed competitors from Spotify and Apple Music

The service’s different main promoting level is the quantity it pays artists in royalties to stream their music. Evaluation from Digital Music Information places Tidal’s charges forward of Spotify, Apple, and Deezer, and it seems like this artist-supporting pattern is ready to proceed after Jack Dorsey’s monetary companies firm Sq. lately acquired a majority stake in the streaming service for $297 million. Dorsey particularly cited wanting to search out “new methods for artists to help their work” as the motive for the acquisition.

“Sq. created ecosystems of instruments for sellers & people and we’ll do the similar for artists,” the CEO tweeted at the time, “We’ll work on completely new listening experiences to deliver followers nearer collectively, easy integrations for merch gross sales, trendy collaboration instruments, and new complementary income streams.”

Tidal’s Apple Watch help requires a Collection 3 mannequin or later working watchOS 7.1.