Tiempo with Joe Torres: first generation Dominican student earns full ride to Yale, PRLDEF gets new leadership



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — On this week’s episode of Tiempo we speak to a first generation Dominican student from the Bronx heading to Yale University with some help from Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation.

Joe Torres speaks to the student who earned the 4-year full scholarship and members of the foundation.

And Latino justice “PRLDEF” – also known as the Puerto Rican Legal Defense & Education Fund – has a new president and general counsel.

The national non-profit has a half-century history of advocating and challenging the rule of law to empower the Latino community.

