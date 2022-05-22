Tiempo with Joe Torres: Free computer literacy programs in NY, “Torched” musical explores true stories from the 1970s Bronx fires



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — On this episode of Tiempo, we communicate to the new Secretary of State in New York about the new free digital literacy coaching lessons being supplied by the state.

The programs might be supplied this summer season by the New York State Workplace of New People. These lessons can be found to all immigrants residing in New York no matter standing.

The computer expertise taught via the programs may also help college students apply for faculties or assist anybody apply for a job in the tech trade.

We additionally discuss to the director of “Torched” a musical that highlights the true stories of those that lived via the Bronx fires again in the 1970s.

The play comes with just a little little bit of salsa, funk, disco & hip-hop and is displaying at the Pregones Puerto Rican touring theater in the Bronx.

“Torched” the musical is occurring now at Pregones Puerto Rican touring theatre in the Bronx.

