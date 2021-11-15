Tier 2 Requirements for Students: Study Abroad: Learn how young people in Tier 2 cities can study abroad, here are the details – All about Tier 2 Student Visas Abroad

Highlights Tier-II cities in India are emerging as educational hubs

The Adtech sector is helping students in their studies

Learn the future of international education here

Tier 2 requirements for students: The number of Indian students studying in countries like USA and Canada is increasing. In the first half of 2021 alone, more than 160,000 Indians were approved to study in Canada. At the same time, corona is affecting many countries. The number of students going to Canada this year is 4 times higher than in 2020. It is believed that the number of students will increase further in 2022.



Corona gave young people in Tier-2 cities a chance to emerge

Tier-II cities in India like Jaipur, Allahabad and Nagpur are emerging as new centers of learning. Excellent internet facilities in these cities are helping students to study abroad. Tier-II cities in India have such a large population of talented youth who can not only study abroad but also make a great career globally. This youth population can also contribute to the prosperity and development of India. Until now, test preparation centers in these cities have been guiding students to study abroad.

These centers provided students with the knowledge and practice needed to succeed in foreign university and certification exams, many of which were exam preparation centers that misled students with the lure of money. However, in 2020 Corona completely changed that with new challenges in the field. It provided digital media to the students. This has made the top test preparation centers in India online, allowing all the students in the country to reach out to the best trainers of these centers.

Also read: Career Tips: EB-5 Visa Benefits Students, Learn Full Details Here



The Adtech sector is breaking down barriers

Today there are many online recruitment platforms that offer the same benefits by connecting students, counselors and schools to a single unified online platform. Students can now sit at home and prepare for exams to study abroad. They no longer have to travel from one city to another to find the best trainers and mentors. Students living in Tier-2 cities have been able to do all the preparations online with the help of their counselors. At the same time, counselors also appear to be more capable of helping their students.

The biggest problem facing students in Tier-2 cities so far is that they do not have the full experience and exposure of a counselor. The experience and contacts of counselors living in these cities are often limited to certain countries and schools, limiting opportunities for students. Now many online platforms are offering students from top countries like Canada, US, UK and Australia.

Also read: Study Abroad: Why is Canada the first choice of Indian students? Understand here



The future of international education

Before applying to study in the country and college of your choice, one should do research on the field of new emerging jobs. So it will be easier to get a job after graduation. For example, there is a huge demand for skilled people in Canada’s medical and social support sector. At present about one and a half lakh posts are vacant in this field. At the same time, it is estimated that by 2030, Canada will have a shortage of over 100,000 skilled traders. Many other countries rely on international students as a major source of skills.

It is working towards strengthening the education system in Tier-II cities in India which will help India achieve many of the objectives set in the National Education Policy 2020. One of the objectives set out in the policy is to enable the government to increase the overall enrollment rate in higher education from 26.3% to 50% by 2035.