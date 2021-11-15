Tier 2 Requirements for Students: Study Abroad: Learn how young people in Tier 2 cities can study abroad, here are the details – All about Tier 2 Student Visas Abroad
Highlights
- Tier-II cities in India are emerging as educational hubs
- The Adtech sector is helping students in their studies
- Learn the future of international education here
Corona gave young people in Tier-2 cities a chance to emerge
Tier-II cities in India like Jaipur, Allahabad and Nagpur are emerging as new centers of learning. Excellent internet facilities in these cities are helping students to study abroad. Tier-II cities in India have such a large population of talented youth who can not only study abroad but also make a great career globally. This youth population can also contribute to the prosperity and development of India. Until now, test preparation centers in these cities have been guiding students to study abroad.
These centers provided students with the knowledge and practice needed to succeed in foreign university and certification exams, many of which were exam preparation centers that misled students with the lure of money. However, in 2020 Corona completely changed that with new challenges in the field. It provided digital media to the students. This has made the top test preparation centers in India online, allowing all the students in the country to reach out to the best trainers of these centers.
The Adtech sector is breaking down barriers
Today there are many online recruitment platforms that offer the same benefits by connecting students, counselors and schools to a single unified online platform. Students can now sit at home and prepare for exams to study abroad. They no longer have to travel from one city to another to find the best trainers and mentors. Students living in Tier-2 cities have been able to do all the preparations online with the help of their counselors. At the same time, counselors also appear to be more capable of helping their students.
The biggest problem facing students in Tier-2 cities so far is that they do not have the full experience and exposure of a counselor. The experience and contacts of counselors living in these cities are often limited to certain countries and schools, limiting opportunities for students. Now many online platforms are offering students from top countries like Canada, US, UK and Australia.
The future of international education
Before applying to study in the country and college of your choice, one should do research on the field of new emerging jobs. So it will be easier to get a job after graduation. For example, there is a huge demand for skilled people in Canada’s medical and social support sector. At present about one and a half lakh posts are vacant in this field. At the same time, it is estimated that by 2030, Canada will have a shortage of over 100,000 skilled traders. Many other countries rely on international students as a major source of skills.
It is working towards strengthening the education system in Tier-II cities in India which will help India achieve many of the objectives set in the National Education Policy 2020. One of the objectives set out in the policy is to enable the government to increase the overall enrollment rate in higher education from 26.3% to 50% by 2035.
