Tiffany Trump planning November Mar-a-Lago wedding to fiancé Michael Boulos: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The wedding of the year is set to take place on November 12 at the huge Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to page six, Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of former President Donald Trump, is reportedly set to tie the knot with Lebanese businessman Michael Boulos this fall.

According to the outlet, more than 500 guests will be in attendance under the supervision of Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples. Tiffany is the couple’s only child.

The happy couple announced their engagement in January 2021, a day before Trump left the White House.

Bullous proposed with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond ring bought in Dubai at the White House Rose Garden, valued at 1.2 million.

‘Friends’ actor Mike Hager has died at the age of 67

Bulos’s father is business tycoon Masad Bulos, who runs Bulos Enterprise and SCOA Nigeria, a multi-billion dollar business that specializes in construction, equipment, retail and automotive. Her mother is the daughter of Lebanese businessman Zuhair Faddaul.

Bullos grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where he attended an elite international school, but later moved to London, England, to study management finance and risk at the City, University of London.

In the summer of 2018, Tiffany Lindsay met the Bowles in Mykonos, Greece, at a party hosted by Lohan. The couple first met together at the Wang Runway Show in Tower in September 2018 during New York Fashion Week.

The couple initially set their sights on Greece to tie the knot. However, according to Page Six, the couple changed their minds and decided to hold the special event at Trump’s estate.

Tiffany and Boulos are currently living in Miami, a short drive from their Mar-a-lago venue.

Mar-a-Lago, where the former president now resides, is the second largest palace in Florida and the 22nd largest in the United States.