Tig Notaro’s ‘Drawn’ Explores Strange New Worlds: Animated Ones

One day, during the production of his new animated stand-up special, Tig Notaro was presented with a roughly illustrated version of an anecdote about his double mastectomy. In the track, Notaro wonders what her doctors could have done with her discarded breasts after the surgery she had following a cancer diagnosis in 2012. What if, she asks, the remains had been thrown in a Hollywood dumpster? Could they have been left to rodents to play tug of war?

The crass animation added an irreverent detail: a car speeding past the dumpster in the night, thoughtlessly flattening Notaro’s forgotten flesh.

“They had a tire mark on my breasts,” Notaro said.

She loved it. But maybe, she told her director, Greg Franklin, the image could use one more detail. to take it from good to excellent. She had an idea.

“I was like, ‘What if there’s a little milk that comes out when it’s spilled? “”

The hosts added lactose.