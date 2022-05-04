Tiger 3 Actor Emraan Hashmi Attends Salman Khan Eid Party Bash. Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi becomes a part of Salman Khan’s Eid party

News oi-prachi

Bollywood superstar Emraan Hashmi had Salman Khan’s glamorous Eid party on Tuesday, which was hosted by Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and sister Arpita Sharma at their luxurious home in Khar in Mumbai.

It is worth mentioning that Emraan Hashmi had a lot of fun with other Bollywood stars in this party. Here he met many stars like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen, Huma Qureshi, Anil Kapoor, Sunil Shetty. Imran has also worked with many of these stars.

Imran has always followed the same rule made by him. In this regard, the source further said, “This time when the invitation came from Salman Khan himself and his family to attend the Eid party, Imran accepted this invitation immediately. He did and agreed to join the party. In such a situation, Imran decided to have some fun in the middle of work, making the atmosphere around him lighter. “

In this Eid party, Emraash Hashmi did not appear in any flashy style, but Emraan chose a very gentle style to attend this celebration. It is worth mentioning that apart from Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi also leads in the film Selfie with Akshay Kumar. Will be seen in a role which is being produced by Karan Johar’s company Dharma Productions.

Recently, Emraan Hashmi appeared in the video song Ishq Na Karate, in which people liked Emraan’s style very much. This song of Emraan Hashmi was released on his birthday on April 24, which was taken by his fans and thus this song of Emraan proved to be very popular.

READ Also Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Goes LIVE From Flight Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Have a look Tiger 3 Actor Emraan Hashmi Attends Salman Khan Eid Party Bash

Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 17:39 [IST]