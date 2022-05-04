Entertainment

Tiger 3 Actor Emraan Hashmi Attends Salman Khan Eid Party Bash. Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi becomes a part of Salman Khan’s Eid party

14 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Tiger 3 Actor Emraan Hashmi Attends Salman Khan Eid Party Bash. Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi becomes a part of Salman Khan’s Eid party
Written by admin
Tiger 3 Actor Emraan Hashmi Attends Salman Khan Eid Party Bash. Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi becomes a part of Salman Khan’s Eid party

Tiger 3 Actor Emraan Hashmi Attends Salman Khan Eid Party Bash. Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi becomes a part of Salman Khan’s Eid party

breadcrumb

News

oi-prachi

By Filmibeat Desk

,

Bollywood superstar Emraan Hashmi had Salman Khan’s glamorous Eid party on Tuesday, which was hosted by Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and sister Arpita Sharma at their luxurious home in Khar in Mumbai.

It is worth mentioning that Emraan Hashmi had a lot of fun with other Bollywood stars in this party. Here he met many stars like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen, Huma Qureshi, Anil Kapoor, Sunil Shetty. Imran has also worked with many of these stars.

Emraan Hashmi

Imran has always followed the same rule made by him. In this regard, the source further said, “This time when the invitation came from Salman Khan himself and his family to attend the Eid party, Imran accepted this invitation immediately. He did and agreed to join the party. In such a situation, Imran decided to have some fun in the middle of work, making the atmosphere around him lighter. “

In this Eid party, Emraash Hashmi did not appear in any flashy style, but Emraan chose a very gentle style to attend this celebration. It is worth mentioning that apart from Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi also leads in the film Selfie with Akshay Kumar. Will be seen in a role which is being produced by Karan Johar’s company Dharma Productions.

Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan

Recently, Emraan Hashmi appeared in the video song Ishq Na Karate, in which people liked Emraan’s style very much. This song of Emraan Hashmi was released on his birthday on April 24, which was taken by his fans and thus this song of Emraan proved to be very popular.

english summary

Have a look Tiger 3 Actor Emraan Hashmi Attends Salman Khan Eid Party Bash

Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 17:39 [IST]

#Tiger #Actor #Emraan #Hashmi #Attends #Salman #Khan #Eid #Party #Bash #Tiger #actor #Emraan #Hashmi #part #Salman #Khans #Eid #party

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment