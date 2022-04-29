Tiger 3 Actress Katrina Kaif share her Blue bikini sexy Photoshoot Priyanka chopra reacted Tiger 3 Actress Katrina Kaif shares her Blue bikini photoshoot Priyanka Chopra commented

katrina kaif bikini photo

Vicky Kaushal’s father Shyam Kaushal has also liked this style of Katrina. Anushka Sharma has also liked this picture of Katrina. At the same time, more than 1 crore people have liked this picture so far. Earlier, Katrina Kaif showed her summer beach look with a black bikini.

katrina kaif bold look

Where she was wreaking havoc with her look by wearing a hat with a bikini. Let us tell you that in the coming days, Katrina Kaif will be seen in many big projects. First of all his film which is discussed is Tiger 3.

katrina kaif in black bikini

glamorous and bold katrina kaif

Katrina Kaif will also be a part of Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas. Significantly, since the beginning of her career, Katrina Kaif has established a reputation as a glamorous and bold actress of Hindi cinema.

bumper hit with tiger 3

After Suryavanshi’s 300 crore super hit last year, Katrina Kaif is soon going to have another bumper hit film to her name with Tiger 3.