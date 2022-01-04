Tiger 3- Not Shahrukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi will shoot with Salman Khan this week! Tiger 3- Not Shahrukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi will shoot with Salman Khan this week

working hard

Emraan Hashmi has been working hard for this film for a long time and his pictures on social media are proof that he is working hard to compete with Salman Khan. According to ETimes, “Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan will be shooting some action sequences on the SRPF ground sets along with some international action directors.”

strong action sequence

It will be a powerful action sequence and fans are going to love it. Emraan Hashmi keeps sharing his strong body pictures from the gym. Emraan has never confirmed or denied his presence in ‘Tiger 3.

villain’s character

Significantly, Emraan Hashmi is going to play the role of a villain in this film and it is going to prove to be quite different. Emraan Hashmi is teaming up with Salman Khan for the first time and will be seen with him on a big screen for the first time.

Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai

Before this, Salman Khan has appeared in films like Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Actress Katrina Kaif is going to be seen in this film, who is going to be seen doing action.

Pakistani Agent

Even before this, she is going to be seen doing a lot of action in both the films. Again she is going to be seen in the role of a Pakistani agent.

READ Also Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Welcome A Baby Daughter — See Her Adorably Tiny Hand

-->