Tiger 3 photo leaked salman khan katrina kaif big action sequence tiger 3 box office report. Tiger 3 photo leaked salman khan katrina kaif big action sequence tiger 3 box office report

Similarly, many fans have given Tiger 3 a crore-grossing film deal before its release in the coming time. Salman Khan’s character in Tiger 3 will be named Avinash Singh Tiger Rathod. Katrina will be seen in the role of Zoya as before. It is being told that Emraan Hashmi is also a big face of the film. Whose full look has not been revealed in any way yet.

Looking at these pictures, it seems that the hard core action scene has been shot in Delhi. This time for the shooting of Tiger 3, elections have been held at many places in the country and abroad. Most of Tiger 3 was shot in Russia, Turkey, Australia. The outstanding shooting is being completed in Delhi.

334 crores at the box office

Significantly, the biggest hit of Salman’s career has been the Tiger series. Tiger did a business of 334 crores at the world wide box office. The budget was only close to 72 crores. Next came Tiger Zinda Hai.

Tiger 3 budget is more than 150 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai earned close to 564 crores at the world wide box office. The budget of the film was close to 110 crores. The budget of Tiger 3 is said to be more than 150 crores. Tiger 3 can also break many records in terms of earnings.