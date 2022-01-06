‘Tiger 3’ release may get delayed due to ‘Pathan’? Salman Khan fans will be disappointed! ‘Tiger 3’ release may get delayed due to ‘Pathan’?

Shooting postponed due to fear of Kovid

However, at this time the shooting of the film has been postponed due to fear of Kovid. The source further revealed that the makers are planning to complete the shooting of the film by the end of March. It is being said that Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 will release only when Pathan releases.

tiger 3 and pathan

Because of this, the fans of Salman Khan may have to wait. There were reports that there was a connection between the stories of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Pathan. If the shooting of Pathan ends in March, then its post production may take four months.

will come by the end of the year

This means that this film will come by the end of the year. Although Salman Khan has already announced that Tiger 3 will come after four to five months of Pathan’s release. But Salman Khan had also said that Tiger 3 will release on the occasion of Christmas.

Pathan

Now if Pathan comes at the end of the year then surely Tiger 3 can be shifted to next year. However, there is a long time regarding this and no official announcement has been made.

working hard

Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan are working very hard for their films. Apart from this film, Salman Khan has already announced films like Black Tiger, Bhaijaan and Kick 2. Apart from this, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is also in news about 2.