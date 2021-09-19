Tiger Fight Video: Tiger Fight Video: A fight between two tigers in Pench Tiger Reserve Park, it would be hard to believe watching the video:

MP has the highest number of tigers in the country. There are always beautiful views from MP’s Tiger Reserve Park. This time an amazing video from the Pench Tiger Project has surfaced. You may have seen videos of many other animals fighting. Believe me, the fight between the tigers would not have been seen. One such video has surfaced from Pench National Park.

In fact, the safari in the main part of Pench National Park is closed from July 1 to August due to the rains. Although the park management has closed the main gate to tourists, the process of reaching out to a large number of tourists to visit the buffer zone continues. Jungle safaris are underway in the rugged and rugged areas of Pench National Park. In the meantime, tourists get to see more than one tiger scene.

Tourists capture those beautiful pictures in cameras and mobiles. Tourists are thrilled to see two tigers fighting among themselves to expand their territory. Tourists have captured beautiful views in their phones. Now the video of both the tigers has gone viral on social media. People are sharing a lot of viral videos on social media.

It is worth noting that many times tigers are also seen roaming in the Tiger Reserve Park. He has also been seen playing with cubs several times. A few days ago, a tiger was also seen swimming in the water. It is said that this time the tourists were making videos from a distance holding their hearts.