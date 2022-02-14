Tiger King: ‘Explosive’ new witness implicates handyman in killing of Carole Baskin’s ex Don Lewis



First in Fox: The daughter of Carol Baskin’s second husband, who went missing about 25 years ago, has expressed frustration that Florida prosecutors will not file a murder case against her father’s former handman when an “explosive” new witness embraced her.

Florida detectives filed evidence in the Tampa State Attorney’s Office in July against Kenny Farr for the alleged murder of Don Lewis, who went missing on August 18, 1997, when he was 59 years old.

Donna Pattis, daughter of Don Lewis, told Gadget Clock Digital: “I am shocked that the state attorney’s office is reluctant to pursue this. What this witness knows is explosive.” “There is enough circumstantial evidence without a new witness statement to call at least a grand jury for them. I am extremely upset.”

New witnesses told detectives that about a year after Lewis went missing, the former Handman appeared on a camping trip and drunkenly told the team that he had escaped using a wooden chip.

The new witness came after the popular 2020 Netflix series “Tiger King” aired, documenting fierce rivalry between former big cat zoo owner Joe Exotic, also known as Jason Maldonado-Passage, and big cat rescuer Carol Baskin.

The conflict eventually leaves Joe Exotic behind bars to hire a hit man to kill him.

Maldonado-Passage has long accused Baskin of killing Lewis, using a meat grinder to dispose of his remains, and burying large body parts under a septic tank in the property where the couple lived and ran an animal sanctuary.

Missing Don Lewis

Baskin has strongly denied on her website that she had anything to do with the disappearance of her second husband, a bizarre millionaire with whom she shared the love of exotic animals.

The pair founded the Wildlife Sanctuary on Tamper Easy Street, now called Big Cat Rescue. Lewis told family and friends that he planned to leave Baskin for Costa Rica. Baskin did not immediately return a request for comment.

After “Tiger King” aired, Trish Far-Pain came out in public and hugged her ex-husband Far.

The day before Lewis’s disappearance, Baskin reportedly arrived home at midnight with Far Lewis’ van and gun.

Far-Pain told Gadget Clock Digital that when he asked Farke why he was in possession of Lewis’s property, he told him, “Don is gone and I’m holding them for Carroll.”

Later that night he said he was “paranoid”, suspected their phone had been tapped and told him not to discuss Lewis.

“When it hits the news, I ask Kenny if he has anything to do with it, and he says, ‘Don’t ask me questions you don’t want answered,'” Far-Pain recalls.

During an argument a few months later, he said that Farr had threatened, “If you try to leave me one more time, I’ll throw you a grinder like Don.”

‘Explosive’ is the new witness

Amateur online slut Jack Smith, known as Reaper Jack, launched a Facebook group in April 2020 focusing on resolving the case. About six months later, he announced a tip line and a ,000 100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Lewis’ killer.

The new witness said the tip line was in May 2021. Weeks later, Lewis’s family attorney, Alex Spiro, interviewed him in Orlando, Florida, as Smith observed.

“He said Kenny told him he got rid of Don Lewis’ body using a wooden chip on the farm,” Smith said, referring to the 172-acre property owned by Lewis but separate from the 40-acre animal sanctuary. Spiro declined to discuss the details of the case.

Smith said the witness never asked for a fee.

In the second installment of the documentary, “Tiger King 2”, which aired last November, Farr denies any involvement in Lewis’ death. Gadget Clock Digital could not reach him for this story.

“It’s unimaginable that he’s still with us,” Spiro said of Lewis. “This is not a case of missing persons, this is not a suicide. There is no evidence of an accident. We know it is a murder.”

Spiro handed the new witness over to the Hillsboro County Sheriff’s Office who had The missing persons case has been reopened and two retired NYPD murder detectives have been hired to work on it since the first documentary was released.

The lawsuit was filed in the Tampa State Attorney’s Office

After conducting dozens of interviews and following more than 200 leads, detectives presented evidence they gathered during a private meeting with prosecutors in July, pressing for an arrest.

But the Tampa state attorney’s office refused to prosecute.

“The sheriff’s office has given us an update on the progress of their ongoing investigation,” Grayson Kam, chief communications officer, told Gadget Clock Digital. “As with any cold case, if there is enough evidence to prove the perpetrator committed the crime, we will file a complaint.”

A former member of the law enforcement agency did not agree with the nature of the meeting. “They wanted to arrest Kenny Farr,” the source said. “It was not a slight update but a complete presentation with evidence and a compelling argument for arrest in support of this new witness.”

Shortly after Tampa dismissed the lawsuit, Hillsboro County Sheriff’s Office asked Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to follow suit. However, it has been a few months and the AG’s office has not given any indication, the source told Gadget Clock Digital.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment, while the AG’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The current state of the Don Lewis case

CPL chief detective in a press conference in November. Moises Garcia says the investigation is still active, and Baskin remains a “suspect and interested person.”

He said the two men who refused to be interviewed were Baskin and Farr.

Baskin, through his attorney, has denied requests for at least three interviews by detectives, Garcia said. He says his refusal to cooperate is unusual.

“He did a lot of interviews, he did a lot of online interviews with different personalities where he said the sheriff’s office didn’t even contact him,” he said. “It can be very frustrating when you know you’ve been in contact more than once.”

He refused to allow investigators to search his property.

Smith, an online sleuth, said there was overwhelming evidence that Baskin and Farr were involved in Lewis’ disappearance. He mentions some of the most interesting examples.

About two months before his disappearance, Lewis applied for a defense order against Baskin, claiming that he had twice threatened to kill him and give it to his best friend and secretary, Ann McQueen. Smith, who interviewed McQueen, said: “He told her that if anything ever happened to me, you would know what to do with it.”

Baskin said he last saw her on the morning of August 18, 1997, but Farr told his wife that Lewis had left the night before.

Smith said the will, which left Baskin with about $ 7 million, was another red flag. Sandra Whitkop, the couple’s former housemaid, who is listed as a notary in the will and power of attorney, told Smith that she never signed the document.

A handwriting expert also weighed in and said that Lewis’s signatures in both documents matched very closely to be authentic and concluded that they were probably obtained from the couple’s marriage license. Also, Baskin has transferred multiple properties to Fark in the allegations, Smith said.

Don Lewis’s family wants justice

Pattis said he and his siblings Gail Rathbone, Linda Sanchez and Danny Lewis miss their father deeply and are terrified of not knowing exactly what happened to him.

Even after he left their mother for Baskin, he went to see her on holidays. “I think he brought raccoon and baby bears to an Easter the following year,” he recalls. “He was a very unique person and one of the hardest working people I’ve ever met.”

But he was also flawed, he added. Lewis was raped at the age of 15 and it caused deep damage. She said she had chronic problems with her sexuality and fidelity, which was recorded in “Tiger King 2”.

After so many years, the family is still hopeful that they will get justice and that Baskin and Farr will be held accountable.

“You would never go beyond that,” Pattis said. “That emptiness will always be there but we want to close.”