Netflix has announced that its hit documentary tiger king Following the success of the first season, the latter will return for a second season in 2021 – which is indelibly linked with the early days of the hit streaming and COVID lockdown culture as the COVID-19 pandemic began is a mixture of. Times when leaving the house seemed impossible.

This is March 2020. Everyone is at home due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bored with nowhere to go, no one to watch, and nothing to do, you — along with millions of others, boot up Netflix and find a new documentary series called Tiger King, which chronicles its own rise and fall. A powerful, practically unbelievable story. -made Tiger Zoo magnate Joe Exotic (and his rivalry with fellow Tiger aficionado Carol Baskin).

Not much is known about the upcoming second season—only that it will bring “as much mayhem and madness as Season 1,” which seems like a high bar to clarify. Netflix has yet to announce a tentative release date or debut a trailer yet; The announcement comes as part of the disclosure of the company’s upcoming true crime documentary slate, which also features Puppet Master: Hunt for the Ultimate Conman, The Tinder Swindler, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King And Bad Vegetarian (All of which are a.) original shows and movies, and b.) all debuting in 2022).

It is sometime in 2021. Everyone is still stuck at home due to the still raging delta version of COVID-19. Bored with nowhere to go, no one to watch, and nothing to do, you — along with millions of other people — boot up Netflix and watch the newly announced season two of Tiger King, Joe Exotic’s weirdo. The story goes deep.

Given that Exotic himself is currently in federal prison, it will be interesting to see what parts of the story Netflix is ​​focusing on in the upcoming second season. That said, given how popular the show was when it first debuted (even if it got some attention), it’s clear that Netflix will want to try and capture the magic for a second time with a sequel.

This sometimes happens in the 202X. Everyone is still stuck at home due to the still raging Omega version of COVID-19. Bored with nowhere to go, no one to watch, and nothing to do, you — along with millions of others, crank up your hand generator and boot up Netflix and watch the newly announced season six of Tiger King. Watch, which details Tiger’s rise. King Joe Exotic, ruler of the central United States.

