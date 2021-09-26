tiger king season 2 premiere 17 november

tiger king, the hugely popular documentary on the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, will premiere on November 17, Netflix revealed at its TODAY event on Saturday.

Netflix just announced the second season, which it’s calling tiger king 2, as part of a short trailer Thursday headed to the streaming service revealing several other true crime scenes. Netflix is ​​promising that it will have “just as much mayhem and madness” as the first season. While it’s unclear what the second season might be about, Netflix’s Tudum trailer showed a brief clip of Joe Exotic in prison, which was the main focus of the first season, so it could focus on him.

tiger kingIts first season was a cultural sensation; In a press release, Netflix said it “attracted 64 million homes in the first four weeks following its March 2020 premiere.” By making Season 2, Netflix is ​​attempting to recapture that lightning bottle popularity once again.