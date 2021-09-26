tiger king season 2 premiere 17 november
tiger king, the hugely popular documentary on the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, will premiere on November 17, Netflix revealed at its TODAY event on Saturday.
Netflix just announced the second season, which it’s calling tiger king 2, as part of a short trailer Thursday headed to the streaming service revealing several other true crime scenes. Netflix is promising that it will have “just as much mayhem and madness” as the first season. While it’s unclear what the second season might be about, Netflix’s Tudum trailer showed a brief clip of Joe Exotic in prison, which was the main focus of the first season, so it could focus on him.
tiger kingIts first season was a cultural sensation; In a press release, Netflix said it “attracted 64 million homes in the first four weeks following its March 2020 premiere.” By making Season 2, Netflix is attempting to recapture that lightning bottle popularity once again.
