Tiger Shroff Action Rehearsal Video: Tiger Shroff Film Ganapath Rehearsal: Wagh Shroff recently shared a new rehearsal video on social media.

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff is currently preparing for his upcoming film ‘Ganapath’. Kriti Sanon will be seen with him in this film. Tiger Shroff recently shared a new training video on social media. He keeps sharing videos of his stunts every day.

Tiger Shroff shared a video on his Instagram account on Monday. In this video he is seen flying in the air in his gym and blowing dust on the people around him. Tiger Shroff also wrote, ‘A short trailer of the action rehearsal of our film’ Gunpath ‘with Tim Mann. This is just the beginning. These people pushed me beyond my limits. Some amazing things are coming soon. His new training video is being well received. All the Bollywood celebs including his fans are commenting.





Tiger Shroff recently tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi while tweeting ‘Vande Mataram song’. He wrote, ‘Vande Mataram … not just words, but emotions. Feelings that motivate you to contribute to your country. A small effort dedicated to 130 crore Indians on this Independence Day. Prime Minister Modi responded to Tiger Shroff’s tweet. After this, the actor also replied to his tweet.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen with Hrithik Roshan and Vani Kapoor in the film ‘War’. Tiger Shroff will now be seen working with Tara Sutaria in ‘Hiropanti 2’. He also has a film ‘Baagi 4’.

