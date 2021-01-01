Tiger Shroff Action Rehearsal Video: Tiger Shroff Film Ganapath Rehearsal: Wagh Shroff recently shared a new rehearsal video on social media.
Tiger Shroff recently tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi while tweeting ‘Vande Mataram song’. He wrote, ‘Vande Mataram … not just words, but emotions. Feelings that motivate you to contribute to your country. A small effort dedicated to 130 crore Indians on this Independence Day. Prime Minister Modi responded to Tiger Shroff’s tweet. After this, the actor also replied to his tweet.
On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen with Hrithik Roshan and Vani Kapoor in the film ‘War’. Tiger Shroff will now be seen working with Tara Sutaria in ‘Hiropanti 2’. He also has a film ‘Baagi 4’.
