Tiger Shroff all set for a blockbuster year 2022, locks 2 major festive releases, Eid and Christmas | Tiger Shroff locks Eid and Christmas of 2022 – Tehelka will create action at the box office with action films!

Heropanti 2 – Eid Release

Heropanti 2 was earlier scheduled for May 6, 2022, but is now going to release on Eid 2022 i.e. on April 29. This will be Tiger Shroff’s first Eid release. Seeing the craze of Tiger’s action films, it can be believed that this can be a bang inning.

Collision with Ajay Devgan

Well, Tiger is not coming alone on Eid, but Ajay Devgan- Amitabh Bachchan- Rakul Preet starrer film “Runway 34” is releasing on this day. There is no doubt that there will be a tremendous competition at the box office with these two big films.

big budget movie

Talking about Heropanti 2, the film is being directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The story of Heropanti 2 travels through 7 countries – India, USA, England, Russia, Germany, Turkey and Italy. The music score of ‘Heropanti 2’ has been entrusted to AR Rahman.

Ganpat

At the same time, now Tiger, while announcing the release date of Ganpat, wrote – “With the blessings of God, the public has come to meet Ganpat next Christmas in theaters near you.”

Tiger and Kriti Sanon will be seen in this action-thriller film. Vikas Bahl is directing the film.

christmas box office

Films released on Christmas have often created panic at the box office. Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, PK Ho Ya… Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai… all these movies were blockbusters.

